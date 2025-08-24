Italian Beef Vs French Dip: How These Sandwiches Differ

The origin of the Italian beef sandwich is only slightly clearer, starting in Chicago's Little Italy. Roast beef was sliced thinly and cooked in its juices to feed more people at "peanut weddings," an Italian-American tradition (which explains the "Italian" in its name). While the who behind the idea is disputed since many people in the neighborhood were doing it, there's a bit of an art to making a truly mouthwatering Italian beef sandwich.

A top round roast or sirloin tip roast is usually seasoned with black and red pepper, cloves, garlic, basil, and oregano. After cooking in beef stock, it's cooled and sliced as thin as possible, potentially into ribbons. The leftover broth and jus are reheated, and letting the sliced beef swim in it is a step you shouldn't skip when making Italian beef sandwiches. Forkfulls of the beef are placed into "French bread" — as Chicago-based Italian bakeries called it to distinguish it from their bread. Compared to the French dip sandwich roll, it has a thinner crust and a softer, fuller crumb.

One of the defining differences with the Italian beef sandwich, though, is the peppers on top. While sweet peppers are generally an option, the traditional way to order it is hot with giardiniera (a blend of pickled spicy peppers and vegetables). Some people also like to add cheese (commonly provolone), but this isn't traditional. Unlike the French dip, the sandwich isn't served au jus on the side. Instead, it's served in various levels of wetness: Dry means the juice is shaken off the meat, dipped means a quick dip in the jus, and wet means the sandwich is submerged longer, then tightly wrapped in foil or wax paper.