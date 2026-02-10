Want Leafy Greens In Your Garden? Try These 5 Tips This February

Along with protecting the roots of your leafy greens with mulch, consider providing the shoot system (the leaves and stems) with some extra defense against the cold temperatures as well. There are actually a few options to choose from, and each works by trapping heat from the soil to keep the shoot system warmer than the actual temp outside. Row covers are often the simplest and least expensive. Available in floating (no structure underneath) and hoop-supported (held up with hoops) types, the most important part is the material. While fabric covers vary in thickness and can increase the temp around leafy greens by up to 5 degrees, plastic covers can provide up to 10 degrees of warmth.

A second option is a cloche (or hot cap). If you don't know what a cloche is and how to use it, it's basically a structured cover that protects small plants from cold temps. Traditionally, cloches are shaped like bells and made of glass, but modern designs take different shapes and could be made of plastic. You can even fashion your own out of frost cloth or recycled containers. Along with trapping heat to make the plant up to 5 degrees warmer, cloches protect your plants from heavy rain, wind, and pests. A third option is a cold frame (or mini greenhouse), which is essentially a bottomless structure with a see-through lid. Keeping plants up to 10 degrees warmer, this option traps heat from the soil and the sun.

When setting up any of these protective covers, it's important that they are anchored to the ground to work properly. Keep in mind, though, that you'll need to remove or open them when outdoor temps rise above freezing so that the plants don't overheat.