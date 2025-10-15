Protect Your Herbs From Cold Winters With A Simple And Clever Solution

Cold weather can do a number on your backyard herb gardens. All those perennial green leafy herbs used to make basil pesto or blackberry mint lemonade go into a state of rest as winter's cool fingers start to chill the earth, and freeze-thaw cycles become the norm. You need to protect these plants during this time so they will come back strong in the spring. One way to do this is to cover them with a blanket of mulch. It will not only serve as insulation, but mulch can add nutrients to the soil, retain moisture, and keep some weeds at bay.

However, timing is key when spreading a layer of mulch over your herbs leading into the winter months. If you do it too soon, your herbs may remain warm longer than they should, prolonging their ability to go dormant, and in turn, causing significant damage to the plant. You want to wait until after there have been a couple of rounds of frost, generally around the time the temperature drops below 25 degrees Fahrenheit. This will lock in the cooler temperature while ensuring it doesn't prematurely thaw during those one-off slightly warmer days.