8 Vegetables To Plant This Winter In Your Garden

If you don't live up north in the frozen tundra, you can still plant some seeds (and cloves) this winter to grow in the spring if your soil is workable. In some regions, you can expect the plant to grow in the winter and gain some tasty benefits from the cold! If you have the space, you can even grow summer vegetables indoors.

There are many plants that do well in the cold, and some that even turn sweeter after a cold snap converts their starches to sugars. A lot of these veggies will go well in delicious winter soups to power you through the frigid temperatures. If you grow these plants from seed in a cold region, they will be ready to start growing come spring. If you are somewhere that you can grow through the colder season, you can sow young plants to take advantage of the cold snaps that turn bitter kales and Brussels sprouts into sweet greens.