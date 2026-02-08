10 Products At Costco To Look Out For In February 2026
As a huge retailer with countless thousands of goods, Costco is constantly tweaking its product lineup. And it's one of the biggest grocery stores on the market, so this necessarily means food products sliding on and off of store shelves. Costco superfans are always on the lookout for these changes, and this February, there are a number of products now setting online alight with excitement.
There are several new-to-Costco products that have recently hit store shelves, and not just for Valentine's Day, though there is a new seasonal assortment from a well-known chocolatier. But there is also a new variety pack of an old Costco favorite, a new gummy snack based on a popular soda, and an all-new Costco bakery item sure to be a guilty pleasure for many.
Beyond that, Costco's February goods to watch out for also include another well-known chocolate brand, easy jalapeño bites, protein-packed tortilla chips, and more. Some of these items won't be around for long either, so you may want to plan a Costco trip sooner rather than later.
Jarritos Gummies
There's no doubt that Jarritos is a hugely popular Mexican soda brand. It's so big that there are now even gummies inspired by Jarritos flavors. Shoppers at Sam's Club and Walmart may have seen these for a while, but they're now available at Costco as well.
Made by Canel's, each Jarritos gummies bag features a variety of the soda's flavor profiles. These include mandarin, pineapple, mango, and tamarind — the best flavor in our ranking of Jarritos soda varieties. Fans love their strong flavors, which may or may not resemble their corresponding sodas, but they're tasty regardless.
Godiva Chocolate Heart Gift Box
Valentine's Day is a holiday for love, and plenty of heart-shaped foods, decorations, and more. Get your sweetheart a whole box of chocolate hearts with the Godiva Chocolate Heart Gift Box — itself in a heart-shaped box — and we won't use the word "heart" again for the rest of this rundown.
Poppi Everyday Icons Variety Pack
Poppi is a popular line of fiber-loaded prebiotic sodas, and this brand is no stranger to Costco. But while Poppi first hit Costco shelves in 2023, the Everyday Icons Variety Pack is a new combination of some fan-favorite flavors. Among Poppi's seemingly limitless variety of flavors, though, the Everyday Icons pack relies on three classics anyone might like: Wild berry, orange cream, and cherry limeade.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake
The Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake is actually a triple-layer creation — a white mousse center with chocolate chip cookie dough chunks, sandwiched between one layer each of chocolate and vanilla cake, all topped with chocolate frosting and two chocolate chip cookies. Few things get Costco fans as excited as a new bakery item, and this 2.5 pounds of not-too-sweet deliciousness is already one to be remembered.
Kinder Bueno Hazelnut Cones
Kinder is part of one of the biggest chocolate companies in the world, and it finally came to America just a few years ago. But it's not just chocolate bars and the famous Kinder eggs: Costco now sells Kinder Bueno Hazelnut Cones.
Each box contains 10 frozen waffle cones filled with a hazelnut-flavored frozen dairy product, topped with chocolate. It's not unlike a Kinder version of the famous Nestle Drumstick, long available in Europe and now here too.
Sconza Triple Berry Freeze-Dried Berries
It's not just frozen dairy treats and chocolate on chocolate; Costco has something for a healthier snacking vibe as well. Sconza's Triple Berry Yogurt-Flavored Creme Freeze-Dried Berries are a mouthful of both syllables and flavor. Each bag is packed with bits of real freeze-dried strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries, covered in a creamy, yogurt-like coating, hence the name. Irresistibly crunchy and sweet, you may have to stop yourself from eating the whole bag.
Chosen Foods Zesty Italian and Caesar Dressings
Costco is one of the best places to buy avocado oil because, while many brands either dilute their product with other oils or sell rancid oil, the Costco favorite Chosen Foods does not. It's not in the Kirkland brand family, but Chosen Foods recently put its Zesty Italian and Caesar salad dressings on Costco shelves, made with a quality avocado oil base for extra richness. It's already one of the best avocado oils on the market, perhaps made better as some of the best salad dressings.
Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites
These crispy jalapeño bites from Feel Good Foods are stuffed with diced jalapeños, white cheddar, and cream cheese, not unlike a jalapeño and cheese croquette. They're perfect for the air fryer, and unlike many frozen jalapeño bites, shoppers say these have a noticeable heat to each bite. Some may have seen these at Costco before, but they're currently rolling out to more warehouses, so keep an eye out if they're new to you.
SimplyProtein Kickin' Jalapeño Ranch Protein Tortilla Chips
Protein-fortified food is a hot culinary trend that's certainly hit Costco shelves before, but these Kickin' Jalapeño Ranch Protein Tortilla Chips are an all-new product from the SimplyProtein brand, and Costco is part of its grand debut. Ranch is the main flavor profile, backed by a spicy kick of jalapeño and 7 grams of protein per serving.
Honolulu Cookie Company Strawberry Matcha Mini Bites
One of the reasons Hawaiian Costco is better than mainland Costco is the plethora of Hawaiian goods available there, which other warehouses don't typically see. But there are exceptions, and these seasonal Strawberry Matcha Cookies from the Honolulu Cookie Company are a shining example. Each bag is full of strawberry-flavored mini shortbread cookies coated in green matcha, with crunchy pieces of strawberry for a textural contrast. But there's evidence suggesting they're a seasonal flavor, so they might not be around for long.