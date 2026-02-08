10 Products At Costco To Look Out For In February 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a huge retailer with countless thousands of goods, Costco is constantly tweaking its product lineup. And it's one of the biggest grocery stores on the market, so this necessarily means food products sliding on and off of store shelves. Costco superfans are always on the lookout for these changes, and this February, there are a number of products now setting online alight with excitement.

There are several new-to-Costco products that have recently hit store shelves, and not just for Valentine's Day, though there is a new seasonal assortment from a well-known chocolatier. But there is also a new variety pack of an old Costco favorite, a new gummy snack based on a popular soda, and an all-new Costco bakery item sure to be a guilty pleasure for many.

Beyond that, Costco's February goods to watch out for also include another well-known chocolate brand, easy jalapeño bites, protein-packed tortilla chips, and more. Some of these items won't be around for long either, so you may want to plan a Costco trip sooner rather than later.