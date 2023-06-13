The Shark Tank-Famous Soda You Can Find At Costco
Leave it to Costco to continuously pop out products that have us saying "We need that." While we thought the last one couldn't be topped (have you heard about the return of the key lime pie?) the warehouse chain just did it again with a collab with one of our favorite soda brands. If you're one of the many fans of the show "Shark Tank" and are wondering where the brand Mother Beverages is from the show today, ask no more. You can now grab an entire variety pack of the soda at Costco.
After its appearance on Shark Tank, this prebiotic soda company actually rebranded and found fame under a new name — Poppi. These drinks are now available in stores all around the nation, and now that includes Costco. But only a few soda companies have been able to find this kind of popularity through Shark Tank. So what set Poppi apart?
Well, the brand has become famous for its status as a 'healthier soda.' Every drink the brand produces has many health benefits (how can a soda have less than 5 grams of sugar?), low calories, plus some very recognizable bright packaging. While the drink is typically sold in individual cans or as a single flavor in a 12-pack, Poppi just made waves with its first-ever variety pack sold exclusively at Costco.
Fan reactions to the launch, and where to get it
Each Poppi variety pack contains fifteen sodas in three of the brand's most popular flavors – cherry limeade, orange, and strawberry lemon. Retailing for only $19.99, we're not the only ones raving about it.
While the news of this rollout is relatively new, fans are already getting excited about the new Costco product. One Tiktok user made a video highlighting the variety pack and called it "one of her favorite drinks." Others flocked to the comments praising the low price, with one fan noting that the cans typically sell for $2.50 each at Target, but tallied up to just $1.37 per can in the Costco variety pack.
Other Tiktok fans expressed a similar excitement — with one even sharing a moment she had with a Costco employee about their mutual excitement for the launch. Even more devotees expressed their excitement on Poppi's Instagram and begged for the brand to release the variety pack in Costcos near their states. According to Poppi however, this new find is only available at Costcos in the Midwest, California, and Hawaii for now, so you'll have to keep an eye out if it's not yet sold at a Costco near you.
How Poppi got here
Poppi already has a lot of fans, but the company didn't start that long ago. Let's jump into how the brand fared when it made its debut on "Shark Tank" — and how it got to where it is today.
As we touched on previously, Poppi first began under the name Mother Beverages. A husband and wife duo, Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, created the brand while trying to find a tasty soda that didn't aggravate chronic health issues. They decided to make their own product and wanted to use powerful apple cider vinegar as the main ingredient. Shortly after its creation, the duo began selling their product at a local Whole Foods and eventually caught the attention of the sharks.
After appearing on the show in 2018 and striking a deal with shark Rohan Oza, the success of the brand was immediate. Mother Beverages sold out of stock the night the episode aired. Shortly after, the duo realized the name Mother Beverages could not be trademarked and made the change to Poppi. Contrary to what many believed, the rebrand did not slow the success of the brand down in the slightest. Soon Poppi became available in stores all around the nation from Target to Walmart, and now, at Costco.