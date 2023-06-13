The Shark Tank-Famous Soda You Can Find At Costco

Leave it to Costco to continuously pop out products that have us saying "We need that." While we thought the last one couldn't be topped (have you heard about the return of the key lime pie?) the warehouse chain just did it again with a collab with one of our favorite soda brands. If you're one of the many fans of the show "Shark Tank" and are wondering where the brand Mother Beverages is from the show today, ask no more. You can now grab an entire variety pack of the soda at Costco.

After its appearance on Shark Tank, this prebiotic soda company actually rebranded and found fame under a new name — Poppi. These drinks are now available in stores all around the nation, and now that includes Costco. But only a few soda companies have been able to find this kind of popularity through Shark Tank. So what set Poppi apart?

Well, the brand has become famous for its status as a 'healthier soda.' Every drink the brand produces has many health benefits (how can a soda have less than 5 grams of sugar?), low calories, plus some very recognizable bright packaging. While the drink is typically sold in individual cans or as a single flavor in a 12-pack, Poppi just made waves with its first-ever variety pack sold exclusively at Costco.