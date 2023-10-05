Why You're Probably Better Off Buying Avocado Oil At Costco

It seems like choosing the right oil can be a confusing affair lately. There are many choices in the cooking oil aisle, and deciding on one all hinges on what you plan to cook, what flavors you're looking for (or trying to avoid), and health considerations like allergies and inflammation. One of the trendiest oils on the market right now is avocado oil, which is made by pressing avocado pulp. Avocado oil has a very neutral flavor and is versatile, but it's expensive to produce. Unfortunately, because it can fetch a high price, a lot of the oil you'll find at the grocery store is actually fake or blended with lower-quality oils. It's hard to figure out which avocado oils are good and which are fraudulent if you don't know the difference between brands, but one easy way to know that you're getting the good stuff is to get it at Costco.

While there is currently no Kirkland Signature avocado oil on the shelves at the warehouse juggernaut, Costco stocks 2-liter bottles of Chosen brand avocado oil, which is guaranteed to be 100% pure. So not only do you know that you're getting unadulterated avocado oil, but you'll also get it at a reasonable price and can take advantage of buying it in bulk.