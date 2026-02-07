9 New 2026 Trader Joe's Foods You Should Buy And 4 You Can Leave On The Shelf

If you're a big Trader Joe's fan, then you likely have your go-to favorite staple items — but you also probably have fun keeping an eye out for any new and fun products to try. Luckily, TJ's is pretty much always adding new items to its shelves, so there's always something new to try to keep your weekly grocery shopping interesting.

However, as great as Trader Joe's is, not every new item is a hit. Some of its new items fall flat, and customers ultimately decide they can go without including them in their weekly list of must-buys. And right now, there are a ton of new items to check out — and to help you figure out which ones are actually worth your money, we've compiled this list, distinguishing between the promising and the skippable. Read on to find out which items to look out for, which items to add to your next TJ's grocery list, and which items to leave on the shelves.