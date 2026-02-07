9 New 2026 Trader Joe's Foods You Should Buy And 4 You Can Leave On The Shelf
If you're a big Trader Joe's fan, then you likely have your go-to favorite staple items — but you also probably have fun keeping an eye out for any new and fun products to try. Luckily, TJ's is pretty much always adding new items to its shelves, so there's always something new to try to keep your weekly grocery shopping interesting.
However, as great as Trader Joe's is, not every new item is a hit. Some of its new items fall flat, and customers ultimately decide they can go without including them in their weekly list of must-buys. And right now, there are a ton of new items to check out — and to help you figure out which ones are actually worth your money, we've compiled this list, distinguishing between the promising and the skippable. Read on to find out which items to look out for, which items to add to your next TJ's grocery list, and which items to leave on the shelves.
Buy: Hot Honey Goat Milk Cheese
It's no secret that hot honey is a beloved staple right now. In fact, it's so popular that Trader Joe's keeps releasing limited-time products infused with hot honey, like popcorn and fudge. And now, the newest hot honey product has just dropped: hot honey goat milk cheese. Given the flavor craze, this cheese is definitely worth a try. The goat milk cheese is combined with honey, red pepper flakes, and habanero pepper powder for a perfect blend of sweet, spicy, and tangy. Add this cheese to your next party charcuterie board to really impress your guests — just keep in mind that this is also a limited-time item. The hot honey goat milk cheese is availablefor $2.99.
Leave: Strawberry Strained Thick & Creamy Greek Yogurt
The container of this new TJ's product, the strawberry strained thick and creamy Greek yogurt, boasts its protein content (14 grams per serving) but doesn't draw attention to its high sugar content: 18 grams per serving. According to the American Heart Association, women should stick to less than 25 grams of sugar per day, and men should stick to less than 36 grams. With that in mind, one serving of this yogurt is half of what's recommended for an adult man and more than half for an adult woman. In other words, with more sugar than protein in this item, you're better off using TJ's plain Greek yogurt (which contains even more protein at 17 grams) — choose one of the ways to sweeten your plain Greek yogurt, then add real strawberries for even more sweetness.
Buy: Dill•icious Cream Cheese Spread
If you're looking for a way to upgrade your morning bagel, then you need to try this Dillicious cream cheese spread. Trader Joe's definitely excels at dips and such, so this product is certainly worth a try while it's in stores for a limited time. This cream cheese seems like the dream product for any dill lover, whether you're spreading it on a bagel (such as with lox) or using it as a dip. For just $2.79, you can get a tub of this Dillicious cream cheese spread.
Buy: Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta
Trader Joe's has no shortage of easy-to-make meals, including the many pasta options in the frozen aisle — and now there's a new one to try: the spicy Alfredo fusilloni pasta. This pasta gets its spiciness from a creamy gochujang-based sauce. If you're unfamiliar with this, you can read more about it in our guide to what gochujang is and what it tastes like. So far, this new pasta is a hit with TJ's fans on Reddit. One person wrote, "This might be my new go-to TJ's pasta." To try it for yourself, head to your Trader Joe's and grab a bag for $4.79.
Leave: Raspberry Muffins
If you like to keep a close eye on the TJ's pastry selection, you'll soon notice these new raspberry muffins, which will be available for a limited time. However, while they look delicious, they may not be totally worth it. On Reddit, customer reviews are mixed. There were some TJ's fans who liked the muffins, but there were others who said that they were dry or crumbly. One person also complained that they don't have enough raspberries. With all that in mind, it may not be worth the gamble — especially when you can pretty easily whip up a batch of raspberry muffins at home.
Buy: Irish Coffee
Trader Joe's officially has its first St. Patrick's Day-related item: Irish coffee. This product consists of just Irish whiskey, coffee extract, sugar, and water — so both the whiskey flavor and the coffee flavor will be front and center. Whether or not you celebrate St. Patrick's Day, this is just a fun, boozy beverage to try. And if you do celebrate the day, you can pair the Irish coffee with some themed foods, such as Shamrock pull-apart cookies or Shamrock soft pretzels. This limited-time product costs $9.99.
Buy: Pizza Bianca
It's always fun to try a new pizza from Trader Joe's — and now it's offering a brand new Pizza Bianca, which consists of a creamy parmesan cheese sauce, mozzarella, sharp parmesan, onion, and rosemary. If you love an unconventional pizza — one that skips the traditional marinara sauce base — then you need to give this one a go. Plus, Redditors are loving this product so far. One user declared, "It was divine. Cheesy [and] oozy and garlicky. Good crust." The pizza costs $4.99.
Leave: Chicken Sausage Ravioli
TJ's has a ton of yummy pastas and raviolis on its shelves, so you may have been excited to learn about this new one: the chicken sausage ravioli. It consists of thin sheets of pasta filled with chicken sausage and a blend of three cheeses (ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan). While this sounds delicious, unfortunately, the chicken is just a bit too dry, which means that the overall meal falls flat. You're better off buying the TJ's pasta that Reddit ranks 100/10: the goat cheese and caramelized onion ravioli.
Buy: Mini Dark Chocolate Biscuit Cookies
If you're looking for a new, simple treat, check out these mini dark chocolate biscuit cookies. The wheat-flour biscuits are coated on one side with tasty dark chocolate, and the mini size makes them easily poppable. So far, Trader Joe's fans on Reddit are loving this new product. One person wrote, "Got them today and love them!!!" And another user wrote, "Just finished a bag ... they're delish." A bag of these mini dark chocolate biscuit cookies will set you back $3.49.
Buy: Onion Flowers
There's no denying that this chain excels at appetizers — in fact, Trader Joe's has an entire list of appetizers that are party-worthy. And here's a new one that may just be good enough to make it on to that list: onion flowers. These onions have been cut into a flower pattern, dipped in a seasoned and savory batter, and fried to deliciousness. As an added bonus, these onion flowers are vegan, which TJ's customers on Reddit are excited about. They take just 15 minutes in the air fryer to prepare — which is long enough to make a homemade sauce to go with them, such as a classic garlic aioli or honey mustard. Each box of onion flowers — which comes with two whole onions — is $5.49.
Leave: Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake
Trader Joe's offers a range of mini sheet cakes, some available year-round and others seasonal (such as the pumpkin spice option). The most recent addition is a limited-time Cookies 'n Cream mini sheet cake. Vanilla cake batter is mixed with pieces of chocolate creme sandwich cookies and topped with a cream cheese frosting and plenty of extra cookie pieces. While this sounds absolutely delectable, it may actually be an item that you want to skip — TJ's shoppers on Reddit have very mixed feelings about this new item. Some love the cake, others say it's just okay, and a few specifically said that they wouldn't buy it again, complaining that it is too dry.
Buy: Bird's Eye Chile Hot Sauce
Joe has a new hot sauce available: Bird's Eye Chile Hot Sauce. This sauce is made with the African bird's-eye chile, which, as described on the TJ's product page, has a Scoville rating that ranges from 50,000 to 175,000. In other words, it's quite hot — but it does have hints of fruitiness and acidity to balance it out, as well. Redditors are loving this hot sauce so far, with one user deeming it a 10 out of 10. Use it to spice up your next batch of homemade chicken wings, tacos, scrambled eggs, or whatever you think needs a bit of extra heat. Buy a bottle of the Bird's Eye Chile Hot Sauce from TJ's for $2.99.
Buy: Dark Chocolate Sticks with Crispy Rice
If you want one more new, sweet item to buy on your next Trader Joe's run, check out the Dark Chocolate Sticks with Crispy Rice. This treat consists of 60% dark Colombian chocolate — which is sweet but not too sweet, with fruity and floral notes — with plenty of crispy rice pieces mixed in. So far, TJ's fans are loving this treat. On Reddit, one person said about the treat: "I thought they were really good in case anyone is wondering. The dark chocolate is dark and very rich. Has some fruity notes to it, absolutely delicious [and] perfect crunch." One thing to note is that this product is available in some regions, while unavailable in others — but if you can find it at your local TJ's, a bag costs $2.99.