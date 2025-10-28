The Trader Joe's Pasta That Reddit Ranks '100/10'

It's no secret that Trader Joe's is full of tasty food items — including a slew of delicious products that you can get for under 5 bucks, such as the beloved mandarin orange chicken or a tub of the zhoug sauce. Amongst all of the best food items to choose from, there's also a pasta that Redditors have ranked a "100/10." The pasta in question is Trader Joe's Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli. According to the product description, this ravioli is made with extra thin pasta sheets and contains a combination of tart goat cheese and sweet, caramelized onions for the perfect blend of flavors. It takes less than five minutes to cook and costs just about $4.

The goat cheese and caramelized onion ravioli is a hit with TJ's fans. One such fan started a Reddit thread to post a photo of the cooked pasta — they'd combined it with butter, lemon zest, and prosciutto, then paired it with a side of arugula, roasted asparagus, and walnuts. The Redditor, who deemed it "100/10," wrote, "You MUST go pick up a package of this ravioli, it is honestly one of the best things I've ever eaten."

The comments are full of TJ's fans that agree with the original poster — or fans who are now convinced to try this pasta. One person wrote, "You are so right. TJs is always good but this punches out of its class somehow ... " Another user wrote, "I am eating these RIGHT NOW and can confirm that they are, unfortunately, so good."