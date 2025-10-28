The Trader Joe's Pasta That Reddit Ranks '100/10'
It's no secret that Trader Joe's is full of tasty food items — including a slew of delicious products that you can get for under 5 bucks, such as the beloved mandarin orange chicken or a tub of the zhoug sauce. Amongst all of the best food items to choose from, there's also a pasta that Redditors have ranked a "100/10." The pasta in question is Trader Joe's Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli. According to the product description, this ravioli is made with extra thin pasta sheets and contains a combination of tart goat cheese and sweet, caramelized onions for the perfect blend of flavors. It takes less than five minutes to cook and costs just about $4.
The goat cheese and caramelized onion ravioli is a hit with TJ's fans. One such fan started a Reddit thread to post a photo of the cooked pasta — they'd combined it with butter, lemon zest, and prosciutto, then paired it with a side of arugula, roasted asparagus, and walnuts. The Redditor, who deemed it "100/10," wrote, "You MUST go pick up a package of this ravioli, it is honestly one of the best things I've ever eaten."
The comments are full of TJ's fans that agree with the original poster — or fans who are now convinced to try this pasta. One person wrote, "You are so right. TJs is always good but this punches out of its class somehow ... " Another user wrote, "I am eating these RIGHT NOW and can confirm that they are, unfortunately, so good."
Ideas for how to serve TJ's goat cheese & caramelized onion ravioli
The Reddit comments are also full of Trader Joe's fans sharing how they like to serve the goat cheese and caramelized onion ravioli — and you may want to steal these ideas for your own dinner. One Redditor made them with browned butter and served them with Italian sausage. If you like that idea, check out our ranking of the 12 best Italian sausage brands to give you some inspiration (if you don't mind making a second stop after TJ's) — we placed MeatCrafters sweet Italian sausage in the top spot.
Another commenter revealed they like to combine the ravioli with olive oil and ricotta, which is a super simple meal that you can easily recreate yourself. Someone else wrote they paired it with pesto, which they said is "delicious." For this idea, you can quickly whip up homemade basil pesto to coat the ravioli with. One commenter said they paired it with another TJ's product: the Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce (a tomato-based sauce with an infusion of pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots). We certainly agree with this combination, as we included the Autumnal Harvest sauce in our list of 10 delicious fall foods at Trader Joe's. Use any of these ideas and serve the goat cheese and caramelized onion ravioli on its own or with a yummy side. Perhaps you could pair it with a classic Italian salad to stick with the Italian theme.