9 Best Frozen Fruit Blends For Smoothies

Whether you're looking for a delicious breakfast or healthy snack throughout your day, drinking a smoothie is a great choice – in fact, here's how it took over the breakfast table. Smoothies are packed with healthy fruits that supply essential nutrients to your diet, including fiber, minerals, electrolytes, antioxidants, and vitamins. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, humans eating a 2,000 calorie per day diet should consume at least 2 cups of fruit each day, an amount that most Americans fall short of.
A potential factor for why Americans aren't eating enough fruit could be due to the cost, which can be expensive for a product that tends to spoil quickly. An excellent solution for those looking to get longevity out of their fruit purchases is to buy frozen fruit. In addition to increasing the shelf life of your fruit, many stores offer unique frozen fruit blends that make it easy to achieve the perfect smoothie from the comfort and convenience of your kitchen. Plus, frozen fruit is more nutritious than canned fruit, further making this a smart choice for customers looking to maximize their nutrition.
If you're ready to get started making at-home smoothies, it can be overwhelming seeing the sheer amount of frozen fruit blends at grocery stores. To help steer you in the right direction, we compiled a list of the nine best store-bought frozen fruit blends that you can pick up on your next grocery trip — based on my personal experience with these blends, along with several online reviews. With these convenient packs, you'll be whipping up homemade smoothies in no time.
Methodology
As an avid smoothie drinker myself, the items chosen for this article were selected based on my personal experience trying and reviewing each of these blends. I also looked at online customer ratings and reviews to help strengthen my arguments for why these listed blends are the best on the market. All customer reviews are recent, written within the past year, and they were sourced after reviewing a variety of places including the product's online listings, Reddit, Instagram, FaceBook and Amazon. Each blend was chosen for a variety of reasons, but the main factors taken into consideration were the product's price, value, uniqueness, and how well the blend turns into a smoothie.
All of the information about the prices, availability, and the item's ingredients are based off either the company's website or the website of a grocery retailer that stocks and sells the product. In select cases, product prices for fruit blends can vary between retail locations. All of the costs are based off each store's location that is closest to my residence in New York, New York.
Blendtopia Energy Superfood Smoothie Kit
There are many things I look for in a great at-home smoothie: taste, price, and quality being some of the most important. Another element that is non-negotiable is texture, as I look for a smoothie blend with ingredients that blend together to create a creamy, silky consistency. One blend that does this perfectly is the Blendtopia Energy Superfood Smoothie Kit, which comes with frozen pineapples, bananas, blueberries, coconut, chia seeds, flax seeds, cacao, and maca. This smoothie mix tastes creamy and wholesome with a sweet and not-too-sour taste.
The blend can be bought at Whole Foods, and it costs $7.49 for 7 ounces. One review under the product's listing on Amazon stated that this pack, "Blends well and tastes delicious. Great value for your money." While Blendtopia has several great smoothie blends that I buy on rotation, this one stands out to me because of its consistency and the large number of ingredients the pack contains. While it's on the slightly pricy side, I'm able to get two small-sized smoothies out of this pack, which I think is a good deal for the quality.
Good & Gather Organic Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend
Target is known for having a decent selection of frozen fruit blends to choose from, but my favorite of the bunch is the Good & Gather Tropical Fruit Blend. This product, which is made by Good & Gather, Target's signature private label brand. The medley comes with a refreshing combination of mango, strawberries, and pineapple chunks, and all of the fruits in this item are organic. A 23-ounce pack costs $13.49, which is a great value for the size and quality of the fruit being used.
Once blended, this smoothie brings a bright and refreshing taste that feels bold, colorful, and more unique than many of the berry blends that stores generally offer. The product has a five star rating on the Target website, with reviews raving about its taste. One customer reviewed: "I put this in the blender with some pineapple juice and it tastes like a sour pink starburst." Another customer on the same review page praised the quality of fruit, explaining: "... I was in a hurry and needed to grab something to make smoothies when my daughter was sick! Good quality fruit!"
Campoverde Fit & Wellness Smoothie Mix
Frozen smoothie blends don't only have to contain fruit; smoothies can be a great way to get in your daily vegetables as well. Campoverde has several great smoothie mixes, including this Campoverde Frozen Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Mix, also known as the Fit & Wellness blend. This item comes with four pre-portioned packs, making it easy to know how much you will need for your smoothie. The packs come with spinach, mangoes, apples, and pineapples, resulting in a clean and refreshing taste. This smoothie leans less sweet but remains tart and creamy.
The four pack costs $12.14 at Walmart, which is a great deal for 32 ounces of product. Customers rave about the texture and taste of this smoothie, which masks the earthy and grassy flavors of spinach. One customer review on Walmart stated: "... this smoothie is awesome and smooth when blended. I don't really like drinking anything with spinach but this product tastes so good I made the exception." Another customer raved on the same review page: "Love everything about this product. Tastes amazing, premeasured, individual packages of frozen fruit and vegetables, and very healthy."
Pitaya Foods Bite-Sized Immunity Frozen Fruit Blend
While many frozen fruit blends stick to more standard fruits like strawberries, bananas, and blueberries, this blend from Pitaya Foods offers an incredible assortment of unique flavors. The Pitaya Foods Bite-Sized Immunity Frozen Fruit Blend is a unique product that features bite-sized pieces of frozen dragon fruit, passion fruit, and mango. The fruit used is all sustainably sourced, making it easy to enjoy this product without guilt or reservations. A 12-ounce package costs $5.86, which is slightly more expensive, but reasonable for the fruits it contains.
This pack makes delicious smoothies that are thick and taste like a bright, sour açai bowl. The flavor is completely elevated beyond any other smoothie I have made at home — and the individual fruit pieces are so good I found myself eating a few of them on their own as a snack. Customers rave about this product, with one reviewer on Walmart describing it as, "This is my favorite frozen fruit right now." Another customer on the same review page described how this bag has everything you need to make a perfect drink, saying: "So good in a smoothie — and good for me! And easy to use — everything I needed in one bag."
Sambazon Frozen Unsweetened Açai Berry Globes
Sambazon has been a brand taking up real estate in my freezer for some time now, as I love the quality and consistency of the brand's frozen fruit products. The item they are perhaps most known for is the Sambazon Frozen Unsweetened Açai Berry Globes, a unique way to recreate the quality of a restaurant's açai bowl at home – here's what goes into an açai bowl. These frozen açai globes make it easier than ever to make a drink or a smoothie bowl by just adding a liquid of your choice and blending — and here's three snacks you can make with an açai bowl. The result is an icy, thick smoothie that has a fresh and potent flavor of a rich açai.
A 12-ounce bag of these frozen globes costs $7.39, which is slightly expensive but I think still worth it for the quality and how unique it is. Customers agree with my opinion that this product is truly special, with one review on Target's website saying: "Even without any added sugar, it has a clean, rich flavor with this little tanginess that makes the whole smoothie taste fresher. It blends super well with bananas or berries and gives everything that nice purple color."
Campoverde Chia Fiber Supremacy with Pineapple Smoothie Mix
Another product from the Campoverde brand that I love is the Campoverde Chia Fiber Supremacy with Pineapple Smoothie Mix. This blend is one of the most unique smoothie blends I've found on the market, and the result tastes like a drink you'd buy at a smoothie shop. This item comes with 32 ounces of products split between four packs, pre-portioned to be smoothie sized. Each pack contains a blend of pineapple, banana, apple, kale, lemongrass, celery, and chia seeds, and the pack costs $12.14.
This smoothie is definitely thinner; the texture is more juice-like. The flavor is fresh and light, with a nice level of sweetness added to it while still having a more earthy flavor. One customer review on the Walmart website raved that this is, "Fresh smoothies that taste amazing! I believe all the Campoverde products taste delicious, but this is my favorite." Another customer on the same review thread suggested: "Definitely good mixed with pineapple juice and vanilla honey yogurt."
Trader Joe's Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend
Trader Joe's has become known around the world for its affordable items that don't sacrifice on quality, and this reputation extends to its fruit – including this TJ's fruit loved by Reddit users. One of my favorite items the store offers is the Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend, which is affordable at $3.99 for a 16-ounce package. This package contains frozen blueberries, dragon fruit, bananas, strawberries, spinach, and kale, resulting in a bright, creamy smoothie that can be made by simply blending water or another liquid with this fruit.
I like this mix because it includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, making it a more unique option on the market. In addition, it's also one of the most affordable options on this list, which makes it perfect for the shopper looking to save money while still eating healthy. One customer review on Reddit shared: "This is my go-to mix for making a Jamba Juice banana berry dupe (old flavor that's no longer on the menu). I have stopped going to Jamba Juice since."
Good & Gather Cherries and Berries Frozen Blend
If you're a cherry lover like I am, one frozen fruit mix to not overlook is the Good & Gather Cherries and Berries Frozen Blend. This blend comes with 48 ounces of frozen fruit for $8.19, which is enough to make several delicious smoothies. The fruits used in this blend are red tart cherries, dark sweet cherries, blueberries, and strawberries. The result is a tart and sweet smoothie that stands out from other blends for its bold cherry flavor.
Customers rave about this blend's taste and value, with one customer from Target sharing that it is "One of my favorite frozen fruit blends, and the price can't be beaten!" Another customer on that review thread mentioned how versatile this product is and that (along with smoothies), they also use the blend in pancakes. With there being so few cherry-based blends available on the market, this product is unique and stands out in a big way.
Clovis Farms Organic Smoothie Blend
It would be unfair for me to write a review about the best frozen fruit blend without mentioning Costco, which is known for having a variety of great frozen fruit options. Of all the choices, my favorite is the Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie mix. This product comes with six separate 8-ounce packages of the smoothie mix for $14.74. It comes with blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, kale, spinach, and bananas. Overall, the fruit blend combines to become a fresh, sweet, and creamy smoothie that I have yet to be disappointed by.
Customers have loved this smoothie for many years as a delicious and convenient pre-portioned option. One customer on Reddit raved: "I'm not sure if you have access to Costco or if that would even be too much for you, but they have a great pre-portioned smoothie mix. It's called Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie ... All you'd need to add is your preferred liquid."