9 Best Frozen Fruit Blends For Smoothies

Whether you're looking for a delicious breakfast or healthy snack throughout your day, drinking a smoothie is a great choice – in fact, here's how it took over the breakfast table. Smoothies are packed with healthy fruits that supply essential nutrients to your diet, including fiber, minerals, electrolytes, antioxidants, and vitamins. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, humans eating a 2,000 calorie per day diet should consume at least 2 cups of fruit each day, an amount that most Americans fall short of.

A potential factor for why Americans aren't eating enough fruit could be due to the cost, which can be expensive for a product that tends to spoil quickly. An excellent solution for those looking to get longevity out of their fruit purchases is to buy frozen fruit. In addition to increasing the shelf life of your fruit, many stores offer unique frozen fruit blends that make it easy to achieve the perfect smoothie from the comfort and convenience of your kitchen. Plus, frozen fruit is more nutritious than canned fruit, further making this a smart choice for customers looking to maximize their nutrition.

If you're ready to get started making at-home smoothies, it can be overwhelming seeing the sheer amount of frozen fruit blends at grocery stores. To help steer you in the right direction, we compiled a list of the nine best store-bought frozen fruit blends that you can pick up on your next grocery trip — based on my personal experience with these blends, along with several online reviews. With these convenient packs, you'll be whipping up homemade smoothies in no time.