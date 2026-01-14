This Trader Joe's Winter Fruit Is Beloved By Reddit Users
Trader Joe's is a store of the changing seasons. Every fall, seasonal goods, new and returning, appear on the shelves, and devotees stock up on pumpkin joe joes and maple leaf cream sandwiches. This year, users on Reddit are excited by the return of the delicious Kishu Mandarins.
Native to Southern China and popular in Japan, Kishu Mandarins are about the size of a walnut. Their high sugar content gives them a delicious sweetness. It's not all sugar, though, as these little mandarins still have a bit of acid. As one Redditor put it, "they are the perfect blend of sweet and tart." They are difficult to grow on a commercial level as the fruit is delicate. Plus, they're only in season for a short time in the winter, making them a treat to savor while you can. Some posters will buy two bags at a time because they will eat them quickly. As another Redditor put it, "I ate 6 in a row and was like ok new fave fruit unlocked."
Some Redditors went the extra mile for Kishu mandarins
Due to the short season of the Kishu mandarin and their love of the fruit, some Redditors have taken things into their own hands. "Last year they had [a] very short period of availability. So I bought a tree," said one poster. Other users chimed in to say they had done the same thing. One Redditor had words of warning, "Look out — the birds and/or squirrels stripped it bare overnight just as hundreds of fruits were ripening. We got to eat two of them. They were divine."
If you want to grow your own, you may be in luck! They are relatively cold-hardy, down to 32 degree Fahrenheit, but they prefer warmer temperatures. So, depending on where you live, it's a great fruit tree to grow in your backyard. If you live in colder climates, you can plant them in a pot to move them inside when it freezes. Choose a pot with good drainage that's around 10 to 14 inches wide. As some of the Redditors found, it isn't a fast-growing fruit tree and can take a few years to bear fruit.