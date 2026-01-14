This Trader Joe's Winter Fruit Is Beloved By Reddit Users

Trader Joe's is a store of the changing seasons. Every fall, seasonal goods, new and returning, appear on the shelves, and devotees stock up on pumpkin joe joes and maple leaf cream sandwiches. This year, users on Reddit are excited by the return of the delicious Kishu Mandarins.

Native to Southern China and popular in Japan, Kishu Mandarins are about the size of a walnut. Their high sugar content gives them a delicious sweetness. It's not all sugar, though, as these little mandarins still have a bit of acid. As one Redditor put it, "they are the perfect blend of sweet and tart." They are difficult to grow on a commercial level as the fruit is delicate. Plus, they're only in season for a short time in the winter, making them a treat to savor while you can. Some posters will buy two bags at a time because they will eat them quickly. As another Redditor put it, "I ate 6 in a row and was like ok new fave fruit unlocked."