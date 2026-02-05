7 Creative Ways To Repurpose Cutting Boards In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Figuring out ways to reuse old kitchen stuff is always a smart move. Whether you're keeping your old condiment bottles or rejigging your plastic fruit containers, there are tons of ways to repurpose items to reduce waste and the need to purchase brand-new products all of the time. Two birds with one stone, right? However, when it comes to old cutting boards, they can be a little bit more challenging to re-incorporate into your kitchen in different ways. After all, they're just planks of wood or plastic, and are usually covered in knife marks. Neither of these qualities particularly lends itself to innovation.

Before you sigh and throw them out, though, come on a journey with us. There are far more ways to repurpose old cutting boards than you might think, extending their lifespan and providing innovative solutions to kitchen problems. Whether you're creating a brand-new serving tray or kitchen riser, making yourself a kitchen blackboard to write menus or grocery lists on, or constructing a nifty cookbook stand, old cutting boards can be the base you work from. Oh, and a lot of the time, they'll make your kitchen look a lot better than you think.