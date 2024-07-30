The Extra Kitchen Counter Space That's Hiding In Your Home

Are you suffering from a lack of counter space? If you've got a small kitchen, the struggle is real. You've likely decluttered and organized, but are still searching for surface area. Luckily, there's no need to renovate the whole room or even purchase new kitchenware. There's a solution hiding in plain sight: your ironing board.

Kitchen counters are primarily used for food prep. They're where chefs mise en place, or gather and prepare all their goodies before cooking a meal. It's where they slice, dice, and execute recipes to perfection. If you love to cook, you know that this process can be enjoyable — but a lack of room can really dampen the whole experience. And if you're the cook-for-survival type, scrambling for space only adds frustration. So, next time you're cooking dinner or prepping ingredients for the week's meals, bust out the ironing board as a makeshift island. This kitchen hack is super simple and has been right under your nose. However, if it's your first time using an ironing board as an extra countertop, there are some things to know.