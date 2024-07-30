The Extra Kitchen Counter Space That's Hiding In Your Home
Are you suffering from a lack of counter space? If you've got a small kitchen, the struggle is real. You've likely decluttered and organized, but are still searching for surface area. Luckily, there's no need to renovate the whole room or even purchase new kitchenware. There's a solution hiding in plain sight: your ironing board.
Kitchen counters are primarily used for food prep. They're where chefs mise en place, or gather and prepare all their goodies before cooking a meal. It's where they slice, dice, and execute recipes to perfection. If you love to cook, you know that this process can be enjoyable — but a lack of room can really dampen the whole experience. And if you're the cook-for-survival type, scrambling for space only adds frustration. So, next time you're cooking dinner or prepping ingredients for the week's meals, bust out the ironing board as a makeshift island. This kitchen hack is super simple and has been right under your nose. However, if it's your first time using an ironing board as an extra countertop, there are some things to know.
How to use your ironing board in the kitchen
The great thing about an ironing board is it's already covered in heat-resistant fabric. However, just as we wouldn't place a hot iron face down on the fabric and leave it there, we don't recommend placing a pan fresh out of the oven either. When the fabric is attached, the ironing board is best used for arranging room-temperature items like bowls of chopped veggies or salad. Laying out all the ingredients makes them super accessible, saving you precious prep time. And, you can place it strategically so you don't have to go back and forth across the kitchen, streamlining the entire cooking process.
The ironing board also makes a great display table for plating food. You can leave it as is or cover it with a tablecloth for a prettier presentation. When prepping meals for a large party, line up multiple plates along the ironing board. If you do want to use your ironing board as a cooling rack, assemble it normally and remove the fabric cover. Beneath the cover should be an aerated metal tray — ideal for cooling baked goods. Just make sure to clean this metal layer before use so residue doesn't stick to your hot pans.
Other ways to free up kitchen counter space
Ironing boards can provide some much-needed relief in tiny kitchens. However, it's not the only trick we have up our sleeves. To create even more counter space, use a shelf riser or a cake stand to store food. These items double your surface area, enabling you to place spices, oils, or dry goods both above and below.
Hanging baskets are another way to store goods while freeing up space. And bonus: they make super aesthetic produce holders. Woven baskets give off boho vibes while metal ones have a more modern appeal. Don't overlook windowsills either. Use them to display beautiful kitchenware that isn't affected by light, like vases or carafes.
If you don't mind shelling out some cash, purchase a portable kitchen island. If you add your ironing board to the mix, you'll have two functional islands. Looking for something less expensive? Consider buying an oversized cutting board. When large enough, they'll fit over your kitchen sink or stovetop so you can chop goodies without occupying unnecessary space.