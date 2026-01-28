The 4 Winning Frozen Products Of The Trader Joe's 2026 Customer Choice Awards

The frozen aisle at Trader Joe's is legendary. Having a well-stocked freezer of foods from the nautical-themed grocery store ensures you always have a quick, reliable meal on standby when you don't have the time or inspiration to cook dinner. So when Trader Joe's recently came out with the winners of its 17th annual Customer Choice Awards, we thought we'd highlight the frozen items that won that you can keep on hand for whenever the need strikes.

The awards are voted on by the customers and are broken into 11 categories spanning the aisles of foods, drinks, and home and bath goods. There are some products that have simply won too many times and are no longer eligible for customers to vote on. Those staples are in the Product Hall of Fame to be forever recognized as "too popular to compete." One frozen product is there, the worthy Mandarin Orange Chicken, which previously won the favorite overall and best entree awards. Below, you'll find this year's frozen winners from several different categories. Keep in mind that prices may vary from region to region.