The Absolute Best Way To Cook Dumplings From Frozen

Convenient, easy to store, and delicious, frozen dumplings are quickly becoming a must-have freezer staple in the modern-day struggle of time and budget management. It's no wonder frozen dumplings enjoyed a renaissance during the pandemic: With a long shelf life in the freezer and an easy cooking process, frozen dumplings are versatile pockets of deliciousness that are perfect as low-effort snacks or last-minute appetizers that don't need a grocery trip or tons of prep beforehand. Not to mention instant, pre-cooked frozen dumplings are a quick way to elevate your instant ramen into something much more filling.

So, what's the best way to cook dumplings from frozen? It depends entirely on your preference — you'll want to boil them for that melt-in-your-mouth softness, steam them for a satisfying chewiness, or pan-fry them for a crisp bite. However, not all dumplings are made the same. Depending on the shape, size, and whether they're raw or pre-cooked, some dumplings lend themselves better to some cooking methods than others. Unfortunately, you can't always trust the instructions given on store-bought packs to give you the best results. So if you want to get the most out of your frozen dumplings, there are a few tips and best practices to know for each cooking method.