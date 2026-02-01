I'll Never Buy This Aldi Popcorn Again (The Flavors Taste Dusty And Stale)

Aldi is the place where I buy almost all of my household's snacks — which, admittedly, is a lot because I keep a full shelf in my pantry stocked for my household. From pre-packed bakery treats to my favorite Emporium Selection cheeses and everything between, Aldi has what I like to keep stocked. Perhaps the only thing I don't get at the private label retailer are my Activia Yogurts, as I prefer the name brand option to the choices available at Aldi. That being said, while most of my experiences with Aldi's snack selection have been positive, there have been some unfortunately bad experiences, too. But none have been quite so terrible as when I tried Clancy's Popcorn and Kettle Corn varieties.

Since I've had other Clancy's products that I really liked, I wanted to give their various popcorn flavors a fair chance. After all, popcorn is also one of my household's favorite snacks. But, after giving the brand three separate chances that included four different flavors, I can safely say I'll never buy this Aldi popcorn again.