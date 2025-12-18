9 Holiday Treats From Aldi, Ranked Worst To Best

There's so much to look forward to during the holiday season — big family dinners, the gift of giving, fantastic presents, and, of course, the mouthwatering food. Among the foods some people (like myself) look most forward to are the seasonal sweet treats. From peppermint-flavored delicacies to festive holiday cookies and beyond, I'm a sucker for holiday treats.

I also happen to be a big fan of Aldi, where I can get pre-packaged goodies for a big bargain. And, in the past, I've eaten my way through much of what the store has to offer in this department. Previously, I've ranked Aldi bakery items and helped you discover which packaged bakery treats you should get. But I wanted to find out which were the best sweet seasonal offerings the private-label retailer had this year.

I was given a chance to explore a wide range of holiday snacks from Aldi and report my findings here. So, there's no need to grab that box of cute cookies while simply hoping for the best. Instead, you can add the best-ranked holiday treats to your grocery list, knowing they'll be amazing. My rankings are based primarily on taste, with texture and smell playing a small role. To make my judgments, I mostly relied on more than 15 years of experience in the food industry. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Ready to discover your new favorite Aldi holiday treats? Let's get into it.