The Fast Food Giant That Isn't A Favorite In Any State, According To Report

When it comes to behemoth fast food chains, it's reasonable that McDonald's might come to mind first. It has been slinging burgers to hungry customers since 1940 and has become an icon in the industry. However, there's not a single McDonald's in one state capital — Montpelier, Vermont — and the restaurant has been falling in popularity to the point that not even the residents of any single U.S. state would dine there first over other fast food options.

Using data from Google Trends and the number of each chain's locations per capita per state, FinanceBuzz has calculated which fast food chain most people in each state are more likely to choose over all others available to them. McDonald's was surprisingly absent from the number-one findings, although it did appear in many states' top 5 to 10 results. Part of the reason is because 17 chains were the favorites in their origin states, while two were favorites in the states where their corporate headquarters are located. Meanwhile, diners have been faced with the rising cost of dining out because of inflation and economic uncertainty, which has contributed to a drop in sales and foot traffic at the chain during 2025.

On top of that, the world's most popular fast food restaurant isn't McDonald's, either. That distinction belongs to China's massive boba chain Mixue Bingcheng, which has approximately 53,000 locations around the world and opened its first U.S. location in Los Angeles in January 2026. By comparison, McDonald's boasts about 44,000 locations.