There's Not A Single McDonald's Or Starbucks In This State's Capital

There are some capital cities where you will see a McDonald's or a Starbucks practically on every corner. Boston, for instance, is home to 54 Starbucks stores, and in 2019, Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, had one McDonald's for every 12,000 people. However, there's one city (the smallest state capital in the U.S.) where you won't find either of those fast-food titans.

Vermont's capital, Montpelier, is located in the upper center of the state and doesn't have a McDonald's or a Starbucks. Thousands of leaf-peepers flock to the area when the foliage is at its brightest, and skiers visit to swish down the nearby Green Mountains during the snowy months in this quaint city of only 8,000 citizens. You would think the residents would welcome the popular chains to meet the needs of the city's visitors. But to the people of Montpelier, local is where it's at.

The city takes pride in its small businesses, including the independently owned coffee shops and restaurants that line the streets of the downtown area. Montpelier is one of the most picturesque towns in New England and it tops many lists of the best small towns in America. The city's website prides Montpelier for its "historic character and unique sense of place." There's something special about Montpelier.