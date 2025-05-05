The World's Most Popular Fast Food Restaurant Isn't McDonald's

McDonald's has been ousted as the most popular fast food restaurant — and by a chain you've probably never heard of. Chinese company Mixue Bingcheng has stolen the crown (which you'll find atop its cute snowman mascot). Mixue, (pronounced "ME-schway") sells fruit drinks, bubble teas, and ice cream. While we love these sweet treats, it's shocking to see fast food giants like McDonald's outperformed by a lesser-known brand. So, how did this Chinese chain reach fast-food royalty without us noticing?

Mixue doesn't operate in the United States, so you've likely never seen it. However, Chinese fast-food fans are well-acquainted with the brand. The company was founded by Zhang Hongchao in 1997. Although it started as a small mom-and-pop ice cream shop in Zhengzhou, the menu evolved to include other popular items. One of the chain's staples, boba tea, originated in Taiwan but has become a trendy beverage worldwide. Thanks to this simple yet satisfying menu, Mixue has achieved success across China and 11 other countries, including Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

McDonald's may have a larger reach, operating in over 100 countries, but it's still outnumbered in total stores. By the end of 2024, the Mixue Group boasted over 46,000 outlets globally, roughly 3,000 more than McDonald's — and the company shows no signs of stopping this unprecedented growth.

