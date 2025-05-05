The World's Most Popular Fast Food Restaurant Isn't McDonald's
McDonald's has been ousted as the most popular fast food restaurant — and by a chain you've probably never heard of. Chinese company Mixue Bingcheng has stolen the crown (which you'll find atop its cute snowman mascot). Mixue, (pronounced "ME-schway") sells fruit drinks, bubble teas, and ice cream. While we love these sweet treats, it's shocking to see fast food giants like McDonald's outperformed by a lesser-known brand. So, how did this Chinese chain reach fast-food royalty without us noticing?
Mixue doesn't operate in the United States, so you've likely never seen it. However, Chinese fast-food fans are well-acquainted with the brand. The company was founded by Zhang Hongchao in 1997. Although it started as a small mom-and-pop ice cream shop in Zhengzhou, the menu evolved to include other popular items. One of the chain's staples, boba tea, originated in Taiwan but has become a trendy beverage worldwide. Thanks to this simple yet satisfying menu, Mixue has achieved success across China and 11 other countries, including Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.
McDonald's may have a larger reach, operating in over 100 countries, but it's still outnumbered in total stores. By the end of 2024, the Mixue Group boasted over 46,000 outlets globally, roughly 3,000 more than McDonald's — and the company shows no signs of stopping this unprecedented growth.
How has Mixue achieved such success?
Mixue is known for selling sweet treats at competitively low prices. Think classic boba milk tea and soft serve ice cream for less than $1.50. You'd be hard-pressed to find those prices stateside, but you can always check our ranking of food soft serve ice creams to find the next best thing (hint: Braum's takes the cake!). Mixue's affordable pricing strategy attracts a large demographic, which is likely to continue expanding. Thanks to inflation, Americans can expect price increases at major restaurant chains, including McDonald's. All these rising costs make Mixue's low price point even more appealing, particularly for budget-conscious consumers.
Part of the company's success was attributed to its initial growth strategy. Rather than focusing on large urban areas, the company honed in on lower-tier cities and rural regions. Even today, you'll find the majority of Mixue locations spread throughout smaller cities. This method eventually paid off. Combined with low prices and strong branding, Mixue was able to open more and more locations. Plus, as a franchise, the chain can expand relatively quickly, and as its brand recognition increases, it becomes easier for these individual franchises to succeed.
Considering that the company was founded nearly 30 years ago, its growth has been a slow and steady burn, but well worth the wait. Mixue went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2025, raising over $400 million on its initial offering, per the BBC. With this new influx of cash, the company may see even more rapid development in the near future.