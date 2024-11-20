The State With The Most Wendy's Locations, Hands Down

You'd be hard-pressed to find an American who isn't familiar with Wendy's. It's one of the most popular fast-food chains in the nation, with locations in all 50 states. However, certain states seem to have more love for Wendy's than others and one state surpasses them all with the most Wendy's locations, hands-down.

The data company Scrapehero reports that as of September 2024, Wendy's has 6009 locations nationwide. Florida boasts the highest number of Wendy's restaurants with 521, 9% of the total number. The reason behind this isn't entirely clear, but we'd guess it's Floridians' love for the chain combined with a high population. According to Scrapehero, the state has over 21 million people. So while it isn't the most populous in the nation, it's up there. And when you crunch the numbers, the state has one Wendy's restaurant per every 41 thousand people.

However, things are changing rapidly for the famous fast-food chain. Sadly, the world's first Wendy's already shut its doors, and rumors of more shutdowns have people wondering if the company is in trouble. Read on to discover what lies ahead for the popular fast-food chain, both in Florida and beyond.