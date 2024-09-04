The Aldi Cheese You Seriously Need To Add To Your Shopping Cart

Every February, a selection of commercial products are given their flowers thanks to 40,000 consumer votes. The Product of the Year Award is a tribute to quality and innovation, and honorees span a number of major categories from snacks and drinks to breads and desserts. Aldi products are no stranger to this annual list (look no further than the store's Priano line of ravioli, which is so good it nabbed a 2024 award), and in 2023, one such prize went to one of the store's specialty cheese groups — the Emporium Selection assortment of block feta cheeses, which are exclusive to Aldi.

If you've ever wondered what exactly feta cheese is, this product gives you a clear sense, thanks to the fact that it isn't loaded with filler or unpleasant additives. Its taste is tangy and salty, its texture is creamy and rich, and it's easy to crumble up for your favorite salads or gyro recipes. It even comes in two distinctive varieties to choose between — or just grab them both, which at the competitive price point, should be no problem at all.