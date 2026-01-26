6 McDonald's Rules Every Diner Should Know

McDonald's is making some big changes in 2026, and in light of its mission to push innovation and efficiency to improve the customer experience, it also has some rules in place that customers should know about. Despite its laid-back fast-food design, some of these rules are strictly enforced and worth knowing so you're not caught off guard if you plan to stop by the Golden Arches. You might be surprised to learn about McDonald's unique tipping policy or the drive-thru timing limits.

Learning about some of these policies will help you get the most from your McDonald's experience, and it will also help the employees working behind the scenes serve up your mouth-watering order without a hitch. We've broken down the most important rules every McDonald's customer should know, covering everything from one-sauce policies to drive-thru etiquette, so your next trip goes smoothly, and McDonald's can continue to run like the well-oiled machine it is.