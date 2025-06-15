The Genius Tip To Get A Fresh McDonald's Burger Every Single Time
Fast food doesn't always necessarily mean the freshest food, and some items may be cooked and kept warm until ordered. In the U.S. this includes most burgers at McDonald's, but they can be made fresh with one unusual tip: Ask for them unseasoned.
That advice comes courtesy of chef and TikTok star Mike Haracz. A former manager of culinary innovation at McDonald's, Haracz has often shared behind-the-scenes knowledge of the fast food giant, such as how the high profit margin of french fries keeps sides like onion rings off the McDonald's menu. When it comes to unseasoned burgers, these are guaranteed fresh because the standard patties are seasoned before they even leave the grill.
@chefmikeharacz
Former #McDonalds corporate chef tells you how to get fresh food every time. #McdonaldsLife #McDonaldsTikTok #mcdonaldssecrets #McDonaldsSecret #mcdonaldshack #mcdonaldshacks #food #tiktokfood #foodfestontiktok #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fastfood #FastFoodSecrets #FastFoodTikTok #fastfoodhacks
This ordering trick also works with fresh fries, which are seasoned in one batch right after leaving the fryer. With both the fries and burgers, McDonald's wouldn't be able to properly fulfill an unseasoned order without starting from scratch. However, this isn't the smoothest path to a fresh burger.
The best way to get a fresh McDonald's burger every time
Requesting an unseasoned patty will get the fresh burger you want, but as Mike Haracz explained on TikTok, the best method is to be upfront about what you want. "Just ask nice and say you're willing to wait," Haracz said. "That's the best way to do it and will be the least annoying, as the restaurant crew will probably know what you're doing."
Asking nicely for a fresh burger also has the notable benefit of getting a more flavorful sandwich than an unseasoned one. The reason McDonald's seasons its beef patties with salt and pepper is to enhance the flavor of beef without overwhelming it. An unseasoned burger may be fresher, but it would also be missing the extra flavor.
The sad truth about McDonald's burgers is that they may not be made fresh even when they should be. In the contiguous U.S., the Quarter Pounder with cheese is supposed to be cooked to order every time, but Haracz said in a previous social media post that it's a common sandwich for franchisees to cut corners with. Ordering a Quarter Pounder unseasoned — or better yet, just nicely asking for it fresh — should make this burger what it's supposed to be.