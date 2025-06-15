The Genius Tip To Get A Fresh McDonald's Burger Every Single Time

Fast food doesn't always necessarily mean the freshest food, and some items may be cooked and kept warm until ordered. In the U.S. this includes most burgers at McDonald's, but they can be made fresh with one unusual tip: Ask for them unseasoned.

That advice comes courtesy of chef and TikTok star Mike Haracz. A former manager of culinary innovation at McDonald's, Haracz has often shared behind-the-scenes knowledge of the fast food giant, such as how the high profit margin of french fries keeps sides like onion rings off the McDonald's menu. When it comes to unseasoned burgers, these are guaranteed fresh because the standard patties are seasoned before they even leave the grill.

This ordering trick also works with fresh fries, which are seasoned in one batch right after leaving the fryer. With both the fries and burgers, McDonald's wouldn't be able to properly fulfill an unseasoned order without starting from scratch. However, this isn't the smoothest path to a fresh burger.