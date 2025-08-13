Why Do Certain McDonald's Locations Charge For Dipping Sauce While Others Let It Slide?

When you order a meal from McDonald's, it's fair to expect some dipping sauce. Some locations, however, are strict about how many complimentary sauces they're willing to give out to each customer. This varies by store, but the main reason for the disparity is that each location is owned by a different individual.

McDonald's is a franchise chain, meaning that the overarching company doesn't own every location. Instead, a different franchisee owns and operates each store. As such, each restaurant is responsible for setting its prices based on factors specific to its region, like rent and minimum wage costs. McDonald's can recommend prices to each store, but the final say is the franchisee's responsibility. This became a point of contention in 2024 when McDonald's extended its $5 Meal Deal, upsetting many franchisees who didn't want to run it.

The same model holds true for McDonald's dipping sauces (which we ranked here). If a franchise is struggling financially, it may choose to charge for each additional condiment a customer requests. That said, even if a restaurant charges for extra sauces, some employees may not bother to include the additional cost.