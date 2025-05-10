What Happened To All-Day Breakfast At McDonald's?

In 2015, fans of McDonald's were excited to have their pleas answered by the chain's debut of all-day breakfast. But five years later, McDonald's suddenly eliminated these offerings. You might think this had to do with pandemic-era supply chain issues, but former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz explained on TikTok that it had more to do with kitchen resources and profit-minded franchisees. "McDonald's wanted to get rid of all-day breakfast well before the pandemic happened," Haracz revealed. "The issue with all-day breakfast is that it takes up the real estate in the kitchen that could be used for lunch and dinner service."

With cooks constantly replenishing breakfast items throughout open hours, it reduced the time and workspace they could spend on the lunch and dinner menu. "Owner-operators did not at all want all-day breakfast," Haracz explained, using a company term for franchise owners. "They said people are going to come [to McDonald's] anyway, let's just make them order what we normally have." Simplified menu offerings mean more efficient kitchens, which means more money for each store. "McDonald's wanted to be as profitable as possible," he said.