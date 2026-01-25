10 Shark Tank Foods To Look Out For When Grocery Shopping

Do you ever just wish you could eat a whole tub of raw cookie dough? That's what Kelsey Moreira was thinking about when she founded Doughp in 2017. Doughp is a safe, edible cookie dough — no raw eggs — that can be enjoyed straight from the tub or baked. Moreira took Doughp to "Shark Tank" on Season 10, Episode 22 in 2019. The Sharks thought the product was high quality, but none felt confident enough to buy in, so she left without a deal.

Shortly after the show, Doughp had to convert to strictly e-commerce growth during the pandemic, but the brand came back stronger than ever. In 2023, Doughp had reached over $13 million in lifetime sales, expanding to thousands of stores, and launching bite-sized Doughp Drops and a protein version. The company offers a range of flavors, including seasonal options, from Brownie Batter to Pumpkin Spice.

Doughp is available in over 2,000 retail locations across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, Costco, Meijer, and Kroger. Next time you have a sweet tooth, this "Shark Tank" treat could be calling your name from the freezer aisle.