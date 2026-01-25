10 Shark Tank Foods To Look Out For When Grocery Shopping
Over the years, hundreds of food and beverage entrepreneurs have stepped into the "Shark Tank" hoping for a life-changing deal, but only a small fraction of those products ever make it from television pitch to grocery store shelf. Many ideas flame out after the cameras stop rolling, yet a select group of brands have beaten the odds, turning that exposure into real retail success. Some call this the "Shark Tank" effect — the idea that even if founders don't secure funding or support from the investors on the show, the publicity is enough to launch their success.
So what delicious "Shark Tank" food products are still around today and readily available for consumers? There have been some huge failures from "Shark Tank," but these ten brands are still alive and well, and you can find them in your local grocery store. Let's explore the stories behind some "Shark Tank" food successes.
1. Doughp Edible Cookie Dough
Do you ever just wish you could eat a whole tub of raw cookie dough? That's what Kelsey Moreira was thinking about when she founded Doughp in 2017. Doughp is a safe, edible cookie dough — no raw eggs — that can be enjoyed straight from the tub or baked. Moreira took Doughp to "Shark Tank" on Season 10, Episode 22 in 2019. The Sharks thought the product was high quality, but none felt confident enough to buy in, so she left without a deal.
Shortly after the show, Doughp had to convert to strictly e-commerce growth during the pandemic, but the brand came back stronger than ever. In 2023, Doughp had reached over $13 million in lifetime sales, expanding to thousands of stores, and launching bite-sized Doughp Drops and a protein version. The company offers a range of flavors, including seasonal options, from Brownie Batter to Pumpkin Spice.
Doughp is available in over 2,000 retail locations across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, Costco, Meijer, and Kroger. Next time you have a sweet tooth, this "Shark Tank" treat could be calling your name from the freezer aisle.
2. Tantos Puffed Pasta Chips
Tantos puffed pasta chips are a crave-worthy fried snack made from pasta dough. The company was founded in 2024 by Joe Sasto, a celebrity chef with a passion for pasta, and Sean Knecht, a startup founder with experience building and scaling brands. They appeared on "Shark Tank" just over a year later, in November 2025, on Season 17, Episode 6, but failed to get an investment from any of the Sharks.
Although the judges loved the flavor of Tantos, most felt that the snack industry was just too crowded to make a bet on — but Sasto and Knecht wasted no time making a bet on the "Shark Tank" effect. Right after their episode aired, they launched an exclusive 25% sale for new customers coming from "Shark Tank." Not only did the show bring them a rush of new business, it also opened up doors to conversations with large national retailers. With any luck, that means Tantos will be expanding to even more stores in the future. For now, you can find the four signature flavors — Marinara, Cacio e Pepe, Pesto, and Classico — in Fresh Market, World Market, Pop Up Grocer, and H-E-B.
3. Rumi Spice Seasonings
Rumi Spice is a seasoning brand with a mission. While deployed, military veterans Emily Miller, Kim Jung, and Keith Alaniz saw a need for a crop that would provide sustainable income for rural women in Afghanistan. After launching in 2015 through Kickstarter, they focused on direct sales of saffron until 2016, when they appeared on Season 8, Episode 23 of "Shark Tank."
Although Mark Cuban offered an investment during the pitch, which the founders accepted, the deal fell through after filming. Still, Rumi Spice was able to secure $2.5M in venture capital after the show, helping the company launch in nationwide retailers and expand its product line.
Today, Rumi Spice offers far more than just saffron. You can now buy Rumi Spice seasoned salts, dried spices like cumin and fennel, and Middle Eastern-inspired spice blends like its Afghan curry braise or smoky paella blend. Rumi products are available in Whole Foods and specialty stores nationwide, so keep your eye out for authentic worldly spices that you can feel good about buying.
4. Copper Cow Coffee
Copper Cow Coffee is a taste of traditional Vietnamese coffee in your local grocery store. The brand was founded in 2017 by Debbie Wei Mullin, a Vietnamese-American entrepreneur who wanted to bring authentic, rich, creamy Vietnamese coffee direct to Americans' homes.
If you're wondering what makes Vietnamese coffee different, it's a drink that combines condensed milk and extra-strong coffee beans to create a balance of bitter and sweet. Copper Cow began with five flavors of single-serve pour-over style coffee in biodegradable bags, complete with packets of organic condensed milk to complete the Vietnamese coffee experience. The Sharks got their taste of that experience in May 2021, when Copper Cow appeared on Season 12, Episode 25 of "Shark Tank." The investors loved the product's cultural authenticity and simplicity, leading Robert Herjavec to offer Mullin $600k in exchange for an 8% share.
Although the deal fell through after the show, the exposure allowed Copper Cow to raise outside capital. With that support, the company invested in expanding its line of flavored coffee beans, creamers, and tea products. It also increased retail availability in thousands of stores; today, you can find its coffee and accessories in Whole Foods, Walmart, Thrive Market, Target, Costco, and more.
5. Moment Sparkling Botanical Drinks
Moment is a drink that aims to bottle the feeling of meditation, adding adaptogens and botanicals to naturally flavored water as a healthy soda alternative. Founders Aisha Chottani and Faheem Kajee set out to help people reduce stress and improve focus, while reducing reliance on sugary, caffeinated drinks. Moment appeared on "Shark Tank" in November of 2020, on Season 12, Episode 6, with a pitch for a subscription model that didn't wow the investors. Despite leaving without a deal, Moment has continued to grow long after its 15 minutes of fame.
The brand has expanded to more than 11 carbonated and non-carbonated flavors, including Blood Orange Ashwaganda, Lychee Mojito, and Mango Chili. It even partnered up with Lululemon to create a custom limited edition flavor for the workout brand, called Lemon Lemon. If you're wondering what happened to Moment after its "Shark Tank" appearance, it's the number one flavored water on Amazon. You can also find it in your local Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide, as well as smaller health food stores.
6. Ghia Non-Alcoholic Aperitifs
Ghia is a non-alcoholic botanical aperitif with roots in Mediterranean aperitivo traditions. Founder Melanie Masrin wanted to offer consumers a sophisticated, social drink without the effects of alcohol. The recent trend towards going alcohol-free may have you wondering where mocktails even came from, but Ghia was way ahead of this curve. Masarin brought her bottled aperitif and canned spritzes to "Shark Tank" on Season 14, Episode 4 in October 2022. The Sharks had high praise for the rich complexity of flavor in Ghia's drinks, calling it on par with traditional Italian aperitifs. Even so, they hesitated over the company's financial leverage.
Ultimately, Ghia didn't secure a deal with any Sharks, but that didn't stop this brand. It went on to raise $6.5 million from other investors, expanded its retail presence to thousands of stores and restaurants, added a berry-flavored aperitif, and introduced new canned spritz flavors, including Blood Orange, Ghia-Soda, Ghia-Ginger, and Lime & Salt. You can find Ghia products at Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and many small spirits stores, bars, and restaurants around the country, and it has a store locator to find a supplier near you.
7. BeatBox Mixed Drink Beverages
BeatBox is a product you've probably seen, but may have forgotten that it was on "Shark Tank." MBA students Justin Fenchel, Aimy Steadman, and Brad Schultz took their innovative brand of boxed mixed cocktails to "Shark Tank" in October 2014 on Season 6. The three created BeatBox to refresh the drinking experience for young people, offering a loud, fruity "party in a box" that would stand out from traditional beer and wine. BeatBox is actually made from orange wine, and despite its sugary-sounding flavors, it's low-calorie.
The Sharks were intrigued by the fun concept and unique positioning in the monotone boxed wine category, seeing potential in its energetic branding and flavor appeal. Mark Cuban eventually won out in the bidding war in one of the largest deals in "Shark Tank" history: $1 million for 33% equity. That was the start of BeatBox's success, and the brand's star has only continued to rise.
Gen Z has flocked to BeatBox's wild, colorful branding and bold flavors. It's been promoted by celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal, broadly expanded its flavor offerings, and most recently became a part of the Anheuser-Busch family after being acquired for $490 million. Today, BeatBox is available in over 140,000 retail stores across all 50 states. Next time you see it in your local grocery store, remember those humble "Shark Tank" beginnings.
8. Poppi Probiotic Soda
Poppi is another popular item you might not know is from "Shark Tank." This one's even harder to guess, because the name and brand have completely changed since the episode's airing, but Poppi was originally the Mother Beverage brought to "Shark Tank" by husband-and-wife duo Allison and Stephen Ellsworth in 2018 as part of Season 10.
Allison created the original beverage in her kitchen by mixing sparkling water, fruit juice, apple cider vinegar, and prebiotics for a fun, healthy drink to help her kick her sugary soda habit. Eventually, that evolved to infusing the apple cider vinegar with natural ingredients to create popular flavors, like strawberry lime, lime ginger, and raspberry rose, plus adding in some Stevia and carbonated water.
On the show, the sharks liked the drink's taste and health positioning, leading to a "Shark Tank" deal with Rohan Oza for $400,000 in exchange for a 25% stake in the business. After the deal, they rebranded Mother Beverage to Poppi, so if you were wondering what happened to Mother Drink, it's still here, just under a new name. Since then, it's expanded its lineup of low-sugar prebiotic soda flavors and gone super-viral on TikTok. The brand took off online due to its fun, simplistic branding and gut health benefits, leading to it being acquired by PepsiCo in 2025. You can find it on sale nationwide at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, and Costco, so you're sure to be able to pick up a can of this "Shark Tank" star wherever you are.
9. Slate Protein Milk Shakes
Slate is the flavored milk for adults. All that creamy sweet goodness with high protein, low lactose, and low sugar. Friends Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky brought their brand on "Shark Tank" in May 2020, on Season 11, Episode 23, but the Sharks were unimpressed with their tasting of the beverages, and all investors chose to pass on making a deal with Slate.
Taking note, Slate soon reformulated its products for better taste and nutrition. Since then, the brand has been successful, expanding distribution into thousands of stores, adding new flavors and formats, becoming an official UFC partner, and generating multi‑million dollar revenue.
The company even recently launched protein cookies — because what goes better together than milk and cookies? If you're looking to get your gains up, you'll want to look out for Slate products in a store near you. According to its website, Slate products are available in tons of retailers, including Whole Foods, Wegman's, Target, Walmart, Sprouts, Kroger, and Albertsons family stores.
10. Brazi Bites
Brazi Bites are Brazilian-inspired cheese bread snacks found in the freezer section. These are a gluten‑free, better‑for‑you frozen snack made from tapioca flour and simple ingredients. Brazilian-American Junea Rocha and her husband Cameron MacMullin created the snack together, inspired by the pão de queijo dish from Rocha's culture, and wanted to bring it to America in an easily consumable format.
In 2015, on Season 7, Episode 11 of "Shark Tank," the Sharks went absolutely wild for Brazi Bites. A bidding war ensued, with Lori Greiner coming out on top, but the deal did end up falling through after filming. Still, the "Shark Tank" effect helped Brazi Bites sell out nationwide within days, rapidly expand distribution into thousands of stores, and diversify products. In recent years, the company has released frozen pizza bites, empanadas, waffles, and breakfast sandwiches.
Today, just the original Brazi Bites product and the gluten-free frozen waffles are still in production. The frozen bites do come in multiple flavors, though, which include Garlic and Everything Bagel, while the waffles are offered in Cheesy, Blueberry, and Homestyle flavors. Check out the frozen section of stores, including Whole Foods, Wegmans, Sprouts, and Ralphs, to find Brazi Bites. If you can't find them, our recipe for Brazilian pão de queijo will help you make these delicious cheesy spheres at home.