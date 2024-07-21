What's The Difference Between Vietnamese And Thai Iced Coffee?

Southeast Asia is no stranger to wonderful cuisine. From the phenomenally underrated Burmese tea leaf salad to the complex and irresistible flavor profile of Vietnamese pho and the wonderful coconut milk, peanut, and basil flavors present in Thai cuisine, Southeast Asia brings a killer fastball to the culinary world. But while many of these cuisines are well-regarded for their food, they're just as creative and unique when it comes to drinks. Take, for example, Vietnamese iced coffee versus Thai iced coffee.

The more widely-known Thai beverage is probably Thai iced tea, made of a mixture of Ceylon black tea, condensed milk, evaporated milk, sugar, and (possibly) spices. But Thai iced coffee is just as much of a big deal in its respective country — as is Vietnamese iced coffee in Vietnam. While the two are both iced coffee and clearly in the same category of drinks, there are also notable differences between them, specifically in the types of beans used, divergent filtering processes, and the ingredients added to the finished product.