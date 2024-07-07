What Exactly Is A Mocktail Drink (And Where Did The Trend Originate)?

Starting around 2018, the beverage industry saw a surge in the popularity of mocktails. Nonalcoholic breweries were seeing a steep increase in demand for products, and Gen Z was being lauded as leading the way in a new culture that was more focused on nonalcoholic drinks. Dry January became widely observed, and stores began setting valuable shelf space aside for non-alcoholic spirits, de-alcoholized wine, and of course, mocktails.

That all might make it seem like mocktails are the latest and greatest new trend, but they've been around for a really long time. The term "mocktail" was coined in 1916, but the idea of nonalcoholic cocktails goes back to at least the middle of the 19th century. Before they were called mocktails, they were called temperance drinks — and bars prided themselves on their selections of alcohol-free cocktails, while bartenders' how-to books included entire sections on these booze-free drinks.

A mocktail is exactly what it sounds like... and more. It's officially defined as an alcohol-free cocktail, but it's also a drink that's made with carefully measured ingredients that are often curated to taste like popular alcoholic drinks and they can be incredibly complicated to make. There's a unique science to crafting today's store-bought mocktails, and today's trending popularity of these alcohol-free drinks has actually been generations in the making.