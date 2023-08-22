What Makes Black Forest Cake Unique?

Germany is famous for its fantastic beer, irresistible döner kebabs, and crispy schnitzels, but its sweet treats deserve the same praise and recognition. Although many German desserts may be unfamiliar to you, there is likely one that does ring a bell: Black Forest cake. Black Forest cake is magnificent to behold, with its layers of soft chocolate sponge and pillowy whipped cream, adorned with beautiful cherries and chocolate shavings. Known in German as Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte, the Black Forest cake is thought to have originated in the 16th century in the Black Forest — "Der Schwarzwald" — a region in Germany.

In this region, the secrets to the Black Forest cake are unlocked. The cake's incredible depth and unique flavor are due to a sour cherry brandy called kirschwasser, or kirsch. The baked chocolate sponge is soaked or brushed with the brandy, giving the cake an incredible moistness and indulgent flavor. To elevate this cake further, kirsch can also be infused into cherry syrup or whisked into a gorgeous chocolate ganache. At its heart, the Black Forest cake is a celebration of chocolate and sour cherries.