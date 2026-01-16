9 Costco Kirkland Valentine's Day Gifts For The Foodie In Your Life
The holiday season may be over, but the season of gifting is not. Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, so prepare yourself now to avoid the last-minute rush of grabbing a wilted bouquet from the grocery store on February 14. If you've got a foodie to shop for this year, Costco is always a great option. The warehouse store's line of Kirkland Signature products, in particular, is always a safe bet. While private-label bulk items may not scream "romance" in the traditional sense, they still say, "I want to share some high-quality treats with you."
Kirkland Signature makes many traditional foods associated with Valentine's Day, like chocolate and red wine. If you're already heading in for Costco's excellent flower selection, why not pick up some treats while you're there? We've compiled a list of Kirkland Signature products that caught our eye for this upcoming day of romance. Just keep in mind that Costco's prices and availability vary by region, so you may find similar items from different brands at your local warehouse, and some may be unavailable.
Kirkland Signature Reduced Sodium Dry Salame
You can easily give a Valentine's Day charcuterie board of delicious Kirkland cheeses (like its imported French Brie and Spanish Manchego) a little romantic flair by making roses out of Kirkland's Italian-style dry salame. Fill up your board with 2 pounds of this low-sodium dried meat for $11.69.
Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne
Pick up this 750-milliliter bottle of Kirkland Signature NV Brut Champagne for your special food lover — it's better than you might think, and it's perfect for making a bellini or (if your loved one prefers orange juice over peach puree) a mimosa for a surprise breakfast in bed. Depending on your state's regulations, a bottle costs anywhere between $19.99 and $29.99.
Kirkland Signature Vanilla Crème Brûlée Bar Cake
Don't forget dessert this year! This Kirkland Signature Vanilla Crème Brûlée Bar Cake is composed of layers of sponge cake, crème brûlée mousse, buttercream, and a layer of crunchy brûléed sugar, all for $18.99. It's a fun spin on the classic, romantic French dessert. One taste of this, and cartoon hearts may just appear in your lover's eyes.
Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate
For many folks, Valentine's Day isn't complete without chocolate. This tin of Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate comes with 15 different cookie varieties, all featuring some form of cocoa. Not only do you get a wide assortment of cookies for $19.99, but you're left with a handy tin for your favorite foodie to store your love notes in.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Crepes (Assorted Colors)
This box of crispy French biscuits covered in chocolate comes with about 84 crepes and is priced at $12.99. A product of France, it's the perfect bit of sweetness to enjoy on the most romantic holiday of the year. You can also feel good eating these, as they're made with Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa.
Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon
Make your special foodie friend an elegant dinner with this Wild Caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon. These 3 pounds of boneless, skin-on salmon are a deal at $39.99. The fillets are vacuum-sealed and quick-frozen, so they'll stay fresh during the trek from Alaska to the warehouse to your kitchen. Try our five-ingredient grilled salmon recipe to really make your loved one's heart flutter.
Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries
Want to give your beloved a homemade treat on Valentine's Day? Make your own frozen, chocolate-covered strawberries with this bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries from the freezer case. A 4-pound bag costs $12.79. Just slice them up and dip them in melted chocolate. (Don't let them totally thaw, though, or they'll be too mushy.) You probably won't find any Kirkland Signature chocolate chips at your local warehouse, as that's a Costco product that went away for 2026, but you may find a name-brand version that will do the job.
Kirkland Signature 10-Year-Old Tawny Porto
Why not cap your Valentine's night off with a glass of dessert wine? A bottle of Kirkland Signature 10-Year-Old Tawny Porto will run you anywhere from $15.99 to $20.99, depending on your location. This dessert wine from Portugal is aged in oak casks for 10 years, giving it a complex flavor to cut through the day's chocolatey sweetness.
Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé Wine
Rosé and Valentine's Day go together like peanut butter and chocolate: They're a natural pairing. This Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé comes all the way from Italy and will cost you anywhere from $7.99 to $8.99 a bottle. It's dry, delicate, and fruity — all the right qualities you want when sipping away throughout the day.