9 Costco Kirkland Valentine's Day Gifts For The Foodie In Your Life

The holiday season may be over, but the season of gifting is not. Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, so prepare yourself now to avoid the last-minute rush of grabbing a wilted bouquet from the grocery store on February 14. If you've got a foodie to shop for this year, Costco is always a great option. The warehouse store's line of Kirkland Signature products, in particular, is always a safe bet. While private-label bulk items may not scream "romance" in the traditional sense, they still say, "I want to share some high-quality treats with you."

Kirkland Signature makes many traditional foods associated with Valentine's Day, like chocolate and red wine. If you're already heading in for Costco's excellent flower selection, why not pick up some treats while you're there? We've compiled a list of Kirkland Signature products that caught our eye for this upcoming day of romance. Just keep in mind that Costco's prices and availability vary by region, so you may find similar items from different brands at your local warehouse, and some may be unavailable.