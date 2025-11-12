Costco's New Cake Puts A Spin On A Classic French Dessert
Right in the middle of the famed Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie season, Costco's bakery has dropped a new cake that has people talking. As shown in a November 11 Instagram video from creator @costcohotfinds, the Crème Brûlée Bar Cake combines classic dessert elements like vanilla sponge and white buttercream with a rich crème brûlée mousse and a distinctively crunchy layer of burnt sugar. Accents of golden sugar and whipped topping dot the top of this French-inspired bar. This cake is 38 ounces of sweet goodness and is available for $18.99. We don't yet know how long this dessert will be on shelves, so be sure to check out your local Costco sooner rather than later to see if it's still in stock.
When @costcohotfinds tried this dessert on Instagram, they described it as "light," "creamy," and "just the right amount of sweet." The creator behind the account, Laura Jayne Lamb, appears to be based in Michigan, so if you're also in the Great Lakes State, you'll hopefully be able to find it at your local warehouse. From its description alone, this dessert sounds like it would place highly in our ultimate ranking of Costco's bakery items.
What Costco shoppers are saying about this cake
This baked good is so new that very few people have actually tried it. Over on Facebook, one early taster who was able to get their hands on one wrote, "The bottom layer is crunchy. Idk how they did it, but it helps offset the fact that the top isn't brûléed. It's very sweet and rich." (This was in response to a comment that mentioned the lack of brûléeing on the top.)
While the majority of comments were along the lines of "Omg looks so good," a few pointed out the long ingredients list. "Did you see all those ingredients? No thanks," one commenter posted. Yes, the list is long and includes dyes, thickening agents, and flavorings, but there's little evidence that additions like these have any effect on human health at the levels we eat them. If you do want to try this dessert but would prefer a shorter ingredient lists, however, you can always take your next cake to gourmet status by adding your own crème brûlée topping.