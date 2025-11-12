Costco's New Cake Puts A Spin On A Classic French Dessert

Right in the middle of the famed Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie season, Costco's bakery has dropped a new cake that has people talking. As shown in a November 11 Instagram video from creator @costcohotfinds, the Crème Brûlée Bar Cake combines classic dessert elements like vanilla sponge and white buttercream with a rich crème brûlée mousse and a distinctively crunchy layer of burnt sugar. Accents of golden sugar and whipped topping dot the top of this French-inspired bar. This cake is 38 ounces of sweet goodness and is available for $18.99. We don't yet know how long this dessert will be on shelves, so be sure to check out your local Costco sooner rather than later to see if it's still in stock.

When @costcohotfinds tried this dessert on Instagram, they described it as "light," "creamy," and "just the right amount of sweet." The creator behind the account, Laura Jayne Lamb, appears to be based in Michigan, so if you're also in the Great Lakes State, you'll hopefully be able to find it at your local warehouse. From its description alone, this dessert sounds like it would place highly in our ultimate ranking of Costco's bakery items.