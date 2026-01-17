10 Costco Finds That Can Give Your Kitchen A Retro Look
In case you haven't heard, retro is back in fashion — especially in the kitchen. Vintage design trends and aesthetics have been on the rise in homes for a while now, and in cooking spaces they've become particularly popular, with homeowners and designers alike being drawn to this timeless style. However, not everyone can afford to revamp their entire kitchen to turn it into a midcentury time capsule. That's where appliances, cookware, and crockery come in, which can all give your kitchen an old-school feel while also stocking it up with everything you need.
The question is, has everyone's favorite wholesale retailer caught on to this vintage revival? Yes, it has, and it's got the kitchen products to show for it. Costco is chock-full of finds that can turn your kitchen into a classy, elegant space, without having to break the bank to do so. As you'd expect from this store, it's got a wide range of options — from Tupperware to air fryers — that imbue a home with an antique feel while still keeping it functional and fresh. We put together our favorite retro kitchen items available in Costco stores — so grab a pen and paper, and start making your shopping list.
Tramontina 4-quart & 6-quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Every kitchen needs an excellent Dutch oven, right? Well, how about two? That's clearly the thinking behind one of Costco's latest offerings, a two-pack of Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Ovens. Each purchase provides you with a four-quart and six-quart Dutch oven, which gives you a lot of versatility in the kitchen and allows you to use both simultaneously. These Dutch ovens have an attractive farmhouse aesthetic and a rustic (but classy) white color palette, which is offset by a pop of vivid gold on the lid.
Tramontina's Dutch ovens are particularly sturdy, and customers have also noted that they distribute heat well and feel as though they're made with love. "These Dutch ovens are impressive for the look and the quality. They are heavy and have a beautiful coated finish," stated one review on Costco's website. They're perfect for baking or for all your favorite hearty soups and stews, and Costco periodically offers them in sage green — so if white's not your thing, keep a lookout for a restock in the future.
KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield
It wouldn't be a KitchenAid product if it didn't feel retro, and the brand's classic stand mixer – available at Costco — certainly doesn't disappoint those who love an old-school kitchen. Like other appliances made by the company, it has all of those delightfully vintage curved edges and a shock-red color palette, making it seem like it stepped straight out of the 1950s. When you throw in the fact that it comes with a bunch of useful attachments to mix up everything from cake batter to bread dough, this appliance reveals itself not just as attractive, but highly functional.
KitchenAid's stand mixer comes with five separate attachments, including a pouring shield that can be fitted onto its stainless steel bowl. This is a total lifesaver when you want to decant ingredients without spilling them out all over your countertop. It also comes with 11 different speed settings, helping you get just the right consistency for your baked goods and aerate or fold them at your leisure. Additionally, its build quality and sturdy base provide peace of mind that it isn't going to stop working mid-mix or fall off your counter.
Mikasa Trellis Gold 12-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set
It's hard to find dinnerware that stays on the right side of retro, but Mikasa nails it with its Trellis Gold 12-piece Bone China set. This collection of dinnerware is understated, but still has its own personality, with every piece rimmed with a pop of gold and detailed with a trellis design that adds appeal. These small details make the plates and bowls feel distinctly '60s, but they're prevented from being fully gaudy by the mature white finish and the baked-in class of bone china, which is completely timeless.
It should be noted that these dishes are hand-wash only, so if you prefer sticking your dinnerware in the dishwasher, you'll end up disappointed. In our opinion, though, that's part of their charm and antique feel. This is the ideal dinnerware set for a fancy party where you serve some vintage dishes that are back in style, but if you don't mind washing up afterward, they're practical enough to be used for a midweek dinner. Plus, the selection of plates and bowls gives you a surprising amount of versatility, and keeps things matching.
Jupiter by Fortessa 12-piece Beverage Glasses
If you've ever found yourself hankering for the heydays of cocktail parties, then Costco's got the drinkware for you. Fortessa's Jupiter Beverage Glass Set is a wonderfully kitschy find that will have you and your guests bathed in the warm glow of a 1970s evening soirée. These glasses have a beaded effect on the outside, in a move that somehow balances elegance and slight gaudiness (but in a really on-brand way). This gives them not just a unique look, but a lovely texture, and they're a pleasure to grip onto while you sip on one of the retro drinks grandma used to make.
Fortessa's glasses come in a 12-pack, with six Old Fashioned glasses and six highball ones. Costco also offers them in three different colors: If you want to keep things retro, we'd opt for the blue or green shades (although we wouldn't blame you if you decided to grab the clear ones instead for a more subdued look). What we really love about these glasses is that they don't come with style over substance. Costco customers particularly value their build quality: "These are the most wonderful glasses. They have a nice heavy weight to them and beautiful design," said one shopper. "I have received multiple compliments on them."
All American 1930 30-quart Cast Aluminum Pressure Cooker/Canner
A retro aesthetic can be a lot of things, folks. While we generally associate it with the 1950s and '60s, with all of its pastel colors and curved edges (especially when it comes to kitchens), it can also be a throwback to an even earlier time — and, perhaps, a more industrial one. Want proof of this? Check out All American's 1930 30-quart Cast Aluminum Pressure Cooker, a kitchen item that — true to its brand's name — feels as though it hasn't been updated in almost 100 years. This hulking piece of machinery looks like something you'd find in a fallout shelter, and is, if we're being totally honest, a slightly intimidating piece of equipment covered in knobs, screws, and gauges.
That being said, there's a definite stylishness to this pressure cooker, and an undeniable vintage charm that will earn it a place of pride in your kitchen. Crucially, it's also very useful. It's the ideal product for cooking up meals in a jiffy or canning food at home, giving you the peace of mind that always comes with solid, sturdy gear. "This was my first experience with pressure canning. The ease and quality of this product made it so easy," said one happy customer on the Costco website.
Corelle Logan 20-piece Dinnerware Set
The problem with vintage dinnerware is that it's often difficult to get the full set. You may find the perfect plate at a flea market, but it'll be missing any of its matching pieces, so you have to be comfortable with it being part of a mismatched aesthetic, or otherwise leave it where it lies. Get rid of this issue by heading down to Costco and purchasing Corelle's Logan 20-piece Dinnerware Set. This smart set — made from Vitrelle triple-layer glass — is styled with a simple red band around the edges, giving it an understated elegance that adds a midcentury feel to any kitchen. "These are delightful dishes [that are] well made, well packaged, and I got two sets," said a Costco customer. "Very nostalgic, like the dishes your grandma served Christmas dinner on."
We also love that Corelle has kept the modern world in mind with its Logan set. Four of the pieces in this 20-piece set are BPA-free plastic lids, which can be used to turn the bowls into food storage containers. Additionally, the whole set can be shoved into your dishwasher, as well as your microwave and (if kept under 350 degrees Fahrenheit) your oven. That mix of function and flair is really what we're here for.
Caraway Four-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Bakeware Set
Bakeware can often feel, for want of a better word, plain. Most of the time, we're lumbered with uninspiring, colorless baking sheets and trays that have no style whatsoever. Luckily, Caraway has clearly decided that it's time to shake up the bakeware world with its four-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Bakeware Set – a real thing of beauty. Coming in a range of exceedingly pleasant colors, Caraway's set pairs functionality (courtesy of the aluminized steel body) with style (thanks to the ceramic coating on each pan's outside), for a set you'd be happy to display in your kitchen rather than hide in a drawer. In fact, thanks to the organizer that comes with each purchase, you can do just that, while also keeping your bakeware all together.
Caraway's set comes with two baking sheets, a muffin pan, and a rectangular pan, giving you loads of options for whatever you're making. Caraway also graciously throws in a cooling rack, which makes this, in effect, a five-piece set. How's that for value for your money? The set is durable and easy to clean — but, most importantly, it looks fantastic.
Tupperware Heritage Collection 32-piece Food Storage Container Set
Okay, we have to hand it to Tupperware here. The quintessential food storage manufacturer used to produce containers that were as attractive as they were useful, but over time — and as modern tastes have influenced kitchen design — it's made its containers way more anonymous. So, imagine how pleased we were when we discovered that a collection with that iconic, old-school style was coming to Costco. Tupperware first debuted this collection back in 2023 (when it was released in conjunction with the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), and the embrace of its former retro designs had customers incredibly pleased, falling over each other to get their hands on them. Now, they're available at everyone's favorite big-box store.
Tupperware's 32-piece Heritage Collection Set isn't all about the looks; as you'd expect, it's also eminently practical. It features the old-fashioned burping design that Tupperware used to have as standard, which would force air out of the container, allowing food to last longer. The set also comes in a range of sizes for every need, and it's dishwasher-friendly. It's all about the design for Costco customers, though, who absolutely love the throwback feel that Tupperware has given them.
Fritaire Self-Cleaning & Non-Toxic Air Fryer
It's hard to find air fryers that look retro. Honestly, it's hard to find air fryers that look good at all. The beauty of these appliances is that they're simultaneously powerful and affordable, but unfortunately, they often suffer on the design front, looking clunky and vaguely unattractive. Luckily, Fritaire hasn't fallen prey to that pitfall. Instead, its Self-Cleaning & Non-Toxic Air Fryer is a gorgeously retro appliance, and with its domed top and clear center, it looks a bit like a cross between an old-fashioned toaster oven and a spaceship.
Fritaire's innovative design allows you to see your food as it's cooking, making it perfect for both standard dishes and slightly more extravagant ones, like a whole rotisserie chicken (it even comes with a rotisserie attachment, so you're basically obligated to roast an entire chicken in this air fryer). It also comes with a tumbling basket and air stand, ensuring that your food has access to 360-degree heat at all times. Plus, its self-cleaning technology makes it a practical choice: While you still need to give it a deep clean now and again, it requires less maintenance than other air fryers.
Whirley Pop Stainless Steel Popper
Is there anything more retro than popping your own corn in the comfort of your kitchen? Okay, there are probably a few things that feel more antiquated than that, but homemade popcorn has got to be up there — especially if you're using the Whirley Pop Stainless Steel Popper. This Costco find feels like the kind of thing you'd have found in midcentury kitchens everywhere, or else behind the counter at your local fair. The all-in-one popper combines a hinged lid (embossed with the brand's old-school logo) with a six-quart stainless steel pan that's also compatible with induction cooktops. Oh, and it's got a built-in hand crank, so you can stir the popcorn while it cooks. Cool, right?
The Whirley Pop Stainless Steel Popper's steam vents also help your popcorn stay crunchy and taut, which gives it an edge over using a regular old pan. Plus, Costco currently sells it with three popcorn kits included, so you can get started right away. Honestly, when a kitchen item looks this good and produces fresh, delicious snacks so easily, it's hard to pass it up.