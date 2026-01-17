10 Costco Finds That Can Give Your Kitchen A Retro Look

In case you haven't heard, retro is back in fashion — especially in the kitchen. Vintage design trends and aesthetics have been on the rise in homes for a while now, and in cooking spaces they've become particularly popular, with homeowners and designers alike being drawn to this timeless style. However, not everyone can afford to revamp their entire kitchen to turn it into a midcentury time capsule. That's where appliances, cookware, and crockery come in, which can all give your kitchen an old-school feel while also stocking it up with everything you need.

The question is, has everyone's favorite wholesale retailer caught on to this vintage revival? Yes, it has, and it's got the kitchen products to show for it. Costco is chock-full of finds that can turn your kitchen into a classy, elegant space, without having to break the bank to do so. As you'd expect from this store, it's got a wide range of options — from Tupperware to air fryers — that imbue a home with an antique feel while still keeping it functional and fresh. We put together our favorite retro kitchen items available in Costco stores — so grab a pen and paper, and start making your shopping list.