Vintage Dishes That Are Suddenly Cool Again

Vintage stuff is always pretty cool, but when it comes to food, retro can be a slightly harder sell. Food culture tends to look forward instead of back, and focus on innovation as opposed to revisiting the old classics. Well, that was the case until recently, at least. In the last few years we've seen an increased push toward retro food ideas, with restaurants and home cooks alike embracing the meals we used to eat.

There are a couple of reasons why we might all be in love with vintage meals again. The types of dishes our grandparents used to make were generally affordable and made with easy-to-obtain ingredients, and dishes like meatloaf, chicken à la King, and sloppy Joes can all be rustled up on a budget and still taste delicious. Furthermore, vintage meals evoke a sense of coziness and calm that seems to be increasingly important in our ever-changing world. Retro dishes also have a kitschy visual appeal that modern dishes can sometimes lack, which makes winning posts on social media — and we all know how much we like to post about our food, right? Whatever the reason, these meals are back in fashion, and we've got the must-eat items of the year right here.