Costco Shoppers Are In Awe Over This Bread (It's Soft And Pillowy)
In the desert of Northeast Jordan, there is an archeological site thought to have the oldest evidence of bread-making in the world. Over 14,000 years ago, it appears that people gathered to go through the laborious (at the time) process of making flatbread. Imagine taking those people from 14,000 years ago to the Costco bakery and showing them one of the products of the evolution of that flatbread — pita bread. Who knows what they'd say — we only had time to bring them through the ages, not teach them any modern languages —but it would most likely be akin to the praise being heaped onto the fresh pita over on Reddit.
People love Kirkland's fluffy version of this stuffable flatbread. "They're amazing... more gyro fluffy style. Slight char taste from the ovens to give it some complexity," says one user. A user asked how these pitas from the bakery section compared to the ones in the bread aisle, where they felt the packaged pitas didn't pocket. "They both pocket AND nook/cranny, it's delightful!" another user assured them. A few pointed out that these weren't like the traditional pita bread they were familiar with, in both fluffiness and taste, but they still felt they were delicious.
What to do with these pillowy pitas
"How do you eat a pita bread?" asked a user, unaware of the wonderful journey ahead. The first response summed up the basic uses of pita well, with "Cut in half, toast very slightly to warm, then either stuff with whatever ingredients you want (chicken fajita with peppers & onions, or gyro-style, or sandwich stuff, whatever) or use as a dipper with hummus or feta, olive oil & olives, or caprese salad." For those of you at home, it's good to know that an air fryer is a pretty easy way to warm up your pita before stuffing it with your favorite delicious ingredients.
Another user suggested filling them with heirloom tomatoes, fresh feta, kalamata olives, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Sounds like a wonderful lunch. One posted about filling them full of avocado spread or Kewpie mayonnaise. Others said all you need to do is just add some butter! A fun idea a user brought up was making tacos with the bread. Classic uses like breakfast sandwiches, pita pizzas, and dipping into toum, a Lebanese condiment, all came up. There's really no wrong way to use these beauties. Pita bread can even be used in place of a bun for your next burger.