Costco Shoppers Are In Awe Over This Bread (It's Soft And Pillowy)

In the desert of Northeast Jordan, there is an archeological site thought to have the oldest evidence of bread-making in the world. Over 14,000 years ago, it appears that people gathered to go through the laborious (at the time) process of making flatbread. Imagine taking those people from 14,000 years ago to the Costco bakery and showing them one of the products of the evolution of that flatbread — pita bread. Who knows what they'd say — we only had time to bring them through the ages, not teach them any modern languages —but it would most likely be akin to the praise being heaped onto the fresh pita over on Reddit.

People love Kirkland's fluffy version of this stuffable flatbread. "They're amazing... more gyro fluffy style. Slight char taste from the ovens to give it some complexity," says one user. A user asked how these pitas from the bakery section compared to the ones in the bread aisle, where they felt the packaged pitas didn't pocket. "They both pocket AND nook/cranny, it's delightful!" another user assured them. A few pointed out that these weren't like the traditional pita bread they were familiar with, in both fluffiness and taste, but they still felt they were delicious.