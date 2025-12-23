9 Costco Grocery Finds That Sparked Major Customer Debate
When it comes to foodstuffs for happy bellies, Costco can usually be relied on to dish out a steady stream of universal favorites, making it one of the most popular discount clubs among Americans. Which is not to say that things don't occasionally go sideways. We found plenty of instances where a product that sounds sumptuous on paper ended up leaving customers divided, resulting in conflicting reviews and no one quite winning the debate.
We've trawled all the major review forums to find out which foodstuffs caused the biggest divides. The online trail does not lie, and many items on the list — like the wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, pumpkin pie, and rotisserie chicken — feature an in-house Costco brand that has also been the subject of many controversies. Remember these Kirkland Signature product fails? In no particular order, here are the Costco grocery finds that sparked major debate and had us wondering if they were even talking about the same item.
Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon
Nothing beats a portion of salmon for that daily dose of omega-3, and this fish tastes amazing grilled, baked, or fried. You can even make homemade sushi and sashimi, if raw is your thing. This alone should make Costco's wild Alaskan sockeye salmon a winner. The reviews on the company site start off promisingly enough, with customers dropping a 4.6-star average, praising both quality and price and even receiving an undisputed thumbs up when served at a dinner party.
But not everyone is as impressed, such as this Redditor bemoaning a guest appearance by several live worms: "I bought some fresh wild-caught salmon from Costco ... Got home and started prepping it to eat when I noticed multiple live worms in the meat ... I assumed that meat was never frozen, hence the live worms crawling in it." The worm claim crops up on other platforms. So what's the actual deal with these unexpected extras? Turns out, it's very common for wild salmon to contain parasites. However, this doesn't necessarily make it unfit for consumption.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie
Costco's pumpkin pie has been described as a sanity saver in terms of price and convenience, and it consistently lands a spot on many sweet-lovers' list of favorites. Such as YouTuber Jason Mazurek, who claims not to like store-bought pies but literally cannot find a single bad thing to say about it, officially listing himself as a definite fan. Plenty of others agree on Reddit, with one particularly enthusiastic customer even claiming it's better than his aunt's. Ordinarily, we'd raise an eyebrow, but this is not the only claim that the Costco pie is better than many homemade versions.
So where's the debate? Enter one reviewer who ranks the pie a humiliating last during a blind tasting of three brands: "0 overwhelming negative votes for Costco (this shocked everyone). The Costco Pumpkin Pie was the wettest and sloppiest pumpkin pie of the 3, which nobody finished." But even this same thread comes with conflicting reports, with others describing it as a success. And there are plenty of other Reddit threads that follow suit, with a customer insisting that this is the best pumpkin pie. How can Costco customers be so wildly divided in their experience of this treat? The answer may lie in the timing. The first batches taste better simply because the bakery is less busy, and cutting it too close to the date is one of the biggest mistakes people make when shopping for holiday food at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Triple Chocolate Loaf Cake
If you like your chocolate cake served with a smattering of controversy, say hello to the Triple Chocolate Loaf Cake. Going purely by the never-ending Instagram and YouTube videos of this rich treat, which has attracted a slew of positive descriptions, it's difficult to imagine anything but goodness from the Costco product. One Redditor gives the cake a particularly warm welcome, calling it, "Very rich and chocolatey ... I will usually pick one up if I see them."
But then we find other reviews that, despite being enthusiastic, attract some pretty scathing criticism about the cake being too dry. This is not an isolated accusation — TikTokers Meg & Maddie found it so dry they suggest keeping a glass of water close by. And other customers agree, finding the dryness off-putting enough to stop a repeat purchase. So what's the real story behind this debate? The point has been made that all Costco cakes run dry, and, in all fairness, finding a store-bought cake that's perfectly moist is a tough ask. If this is a deal breaker, you're probably better off with a homemade chocolate cake made with freshly bought ingredients.
Kirkland Signature Blueberry Cheesecake Caramelized Croissants
We've got two of America's best-loved desserts topped by the second most popular berry in the United States here. How could this dessert be met with reactions other than "awesome sauce," right? Wrong. What sounds like a marriage made in sweet, sweet heaven has led to more differences of opinion on food forums than whether pineapple belongs on pizza. Take a look at this reviewer, giving us a strong opener on the Reddit Costco thread: "... just ate three in one sitting ... Instant addiction!" And many shoppers echo the sentiment that these cheesecake-croissant hybrids are extremely moreish.
Some seemingly can't make up their minds, starting out by loudly praising the luscious combo's flavor and texture, only to backtrack on their unreserved approval because there aren't enough blueberries in the mix. This is a pattern that's repeated in other Reddit threads, with many piling on the praise initially, before eventually taking a considerably more negative turn. Another reviewer takes the brutal route, with a "Did not like. Hard to eat, messy, expensive, and odd texture" while others suggest that the admittedly innovative mash-up does a disservice to both classic favorites. Thinking of testing the waters for yourself? A few minutes in the air fryer might be the answer, according to some other consumers who prefer to take a creative approach rather than succumbing to another Costco debate.
Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie
Perhaps unsurprisingly, we've got a second pie sparking major debate among Costco customers, and this time it's pecan. Pecan pie is a firm favorite among Americans, so it's no wonder there's a lot riding on Costco's recipe. While some prefer the chain's apple pie, there are plenty who love the rich pecan content in this treat, finding it to be very generous even with respect to the size of the nuts.
But not everyone is a fan of the pie's sweetness levels, with many customers describing it as excessive. Then again, consensus is elusive in this case, and other reviewers turn what appears to be an overwhelmingly negative tide by insisting that, actually, the sweetness level is just right. Another reviewer enthusiastically describes it as their second-favorite Costco pie. The wave of approval extends to TikToker Tayyrobin, who finds nothing to criticize in the crust and actually loves the sugary taste, honoring it with a chef's kiss during a taste test. Wondering what the truth is and whether there's such a thing as too sugary? The answer probably boils down to whether you have a well-developed sweet tooth. Modern pecan pie recipes are inherently sweet due to the addition of corn syrup. If this is not your thing, you're certainly not going to like Costco's offering.
Kirkland Signature Sriracha Salmon Poke
Salmon makes another appearance, this time as part of Costco's poke bowl. At first glance, it seems like customers can't praise it enough on Reddit. Some are so enthusiastic that they manage to polish off an entire 1 pound serving in one sitting, loving both the taste and the quality of the fish. And the positive comments continue rolling, with many customers finding the poke bowl to provide a quick and tasty meal that doesn't disappoint in terms of deliciousness. Even the relatively hefty price tag fails to put off this bunch, with reviewers stating that it is justified.
But other customers feel it needs a touch of fancying up, with some adding kewpie mayo, extra wasabi, edamame, and even wontons. Some reviews are even more brutal, with the strength of the sriracha coming in for hefty critique. And then there's this Costco customer, who certainly won't be going in for a repeat order: "I don't know what it was, but the sriracha salmon one was just so bad for me. I couldn't stand the smell, the taste, the look." The truth may be less dramatic than any of these debates would have us believe. This Instagrammer takes a very prosaic point of view: "Honestly, it's not bad. I wouldn't say it's amazing, but it gets the poke craving out of the way." Which is undoubtedly more than good enough for most of us.
Rotisserie Chicken
The Costco rotisserie chicken might be a fan-favorite, but it really seems to trigger a polarizing effect on customers. Many love it and praise the taste, some even make tacos with the leftover meat. And there are customers who love that it's such a cheap and convenient way of enjoying a ready-made meal. One Redditor manages three meals out of the $4.99 offering: "When we get one, the first thing I do is remove all the meat and make a bone broth with the carcass and some veg. I make a chicken pot pie with half the meat plus some thickened broth. The other half of the chicken is made into chicken salad ... It's extremely good and frugal when you can use the whole bird."
But others have complained that they suffered an upset stomach after eating the bird, and some YouTube reviews lambast the preparation method for being unhealthy. Other reviewers claim that the chicken has an extremely high sodium content, and that it comes with toxic additives and a ton of preservatives. The sourcing of the chicken itself has also created controversy on Reddit, making the debate even more complicated.
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
The "fowl" play kicks off right away on Costco's own website for these chicken chunks, with customers unable to see eye-to-eye on whether they are delicious or too salty. One reviewer on the same page gives up and decides they're both. Things look up somewhat for the golden morsels on YouTube, earning a 7.9 out of 10 rating from a reviewer who finds both flavor and texture to be just right. And on Reddit, one customer declared: "These are real chunks of chicken breast, not processed meat, and the breading is light but still gives a nice crunch ... The seasoning is simple but delicious — not too salty or overpowering ..."
But elsewhere, customers have been less complimentary, starting with this Redditor: "Sorry, Costco ... thought I'd try your (Kirkland) brand ... Nope, not even close ... I have half the Kirkland bag left in my freezer ..." Some Facebook users have described the chicken chunks as having too much salt, while others suggest adding ranch dressing to balance out the flavors. In other words, the divide remains very much in place.
Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars
When you find entire Reddit threads comparing Kirkland Ice Cream Bars to Häagen-Dazs, you'd think there's no way any controversy could crop up about the lusciousness of this Costco product. And the compliments come in fast and furious from earnest fans who describe the ice cream bars as the best ever, while praising their creaminess. "They are so fantastic, I've had to stop buying them," one Redditor lamented.
Until the tone on these same threads pivots abruptly to consumers claiming the bars don't contain enough real chocolate, and are mostly made out of vegetable oils. Disappointed customers felt so strongly about this that a group even got together to bring forward a class action suit against the company, stating that, "The representation as 'Chocolate [Almond] Dipped,' with pictures of chocolate and other key ingredients, is false, deceptive, and misleading." Spoiler alert: The claim was dismissed, with U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila siding with Costco on the basis that the regulations cited did not support the case. Meanwhile, the Costco vs. Häagen-Dazs debate shows no sign of finding a resolution.