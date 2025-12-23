9 Costco Grocery Finds That Sparked Major Customer Debate

Costco's pumpkin pie has been described as a sanity saver in terms of price and convenience, and it consistently lands a spot on many sweet-lovers' list of favorites. Such as YouTuber Jason Mazurek, who claims not to like store-bought pies but literally cannot find a single bad thing to say about it, officially listing himself as a definite fan. Plenty of others agree on Reddit, with one particularly enthusiastic customer even claiming it's better than his aunt's. Ordinarily, we'd raise an eyebrow, but this is not the only claim that the Costco pie is better than many homemade versions.

So where's the debate? Enter one reviewer who ranks the pie a humiliating last during a blind tasting of three brands: "0 overwhelming negative votes for Costco (this shocked everyone). The Costco Pumpkin Pie was the wettest and sloppiest pumpkin pie of the 3, which nobody finished." But even this same thread comes with conflicting reports, with others describing it as a success. And there are plenty of other Reddit threads that follow suit, with a customer insisting that this is the best pumpkin pie. How can Costco customers be so wildly divided in their experience of this treat? The answer may lie in the timing. The first batches taste better simply because the bakery is less busy, and cutting it too close to the date is one of the biggest mistakes people make when shopping for holiday food at Costco.