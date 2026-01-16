The 8 Best Chain Restaurant Dishes That Cost Less Than $12

If you can remember dining at chain restaurants before 2020 or so, this article might make you a touch sad. Dishes under $12 used to be commonplace, but the march of inflation is relentless. Luckily, there are still some places where you can score good eats for cheap. The opposite of the chain restaurants that overcharge customers, that's what we're celebrating.

For the record, we understand why prices are so high. Restaurants, even big chains, operate on razor-thin margins. Workers deserve decent wages, and a business has a right to make a profit. That said, the heights that food costs have reached is lamentable. The biggest food story of the first half of the 2020s is how much prices have risen, and fears of further inflation due to tariffs. It's true whether you're looking for a place to eat out or shopping for Kirkland pantry items under $10, many people are tightening their belts. Here are some items on chain restaurants' menus that are less than $12, depending on the location.