6 Best And 5 Worst Vegetables To Stir Fry

Stir fry is a quick and easy way to add some Asian flavor to your weeknight dinners. This dish traditionally involves cooking vegetables and a protein like chicken breast or beef over very high heat in a wok, which makes the ingredients cook up fast and crispy. While there are many ingredients involved in stir fry — the sauce, the meat, the oil, and the garnish, broadly speaking — the most important one is the vegetables. Even if you add meat to your stir fry, it is almost always the vegetables that stand out the most. But which ones should you use?

There are thousands of recipes out there for stir fry with dozens of different vegetable choices. Basically, you can use whatever vegetables you like ... but you should be aware that some work much better than others. The best stay crisp and give your stir fry a nice crunch, while the worst turn mushy over the high heat and make everything soggy and mildly gross. Most stir fry experts recommend choosing just two vegetables to cook with so that you can better coordinate their cooking time, but it can be difficult to pick them when you haven't cooked this dish before. Luckily, we're here to help. Here's a list of the vegetables you absolutely should use in stir fries — and those that you absolutely should leave out.