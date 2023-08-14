9 Mistakes To Avoid When Roasting Vegetables

The traditional means of cooking vegetables has long been boiling, steaming, and sautéing. Roasting, on the other hand, only became a popular method to cook vegetables during the early 1990s. Speaking to The New York Times in 1993, executive chef Alfred Portale said: "Roasting sounds very appealing. Forgetting that it is a very practical cooking method, it's also a turn on. It conjures up sexy images of a roaring fire, and right now it holds a lot of interest."

Little has changed in the 30 years since Portale made this statement. Roasted vegetables are still seen as the crème de la crème of prepared vegetables, their crisp texture and intense flavor making a mockery of the over-boiled vegetables of yesteryear.

Yet, the rise of roasted vegetables has also facilitated a boom in poor roasting practices. Misguided temperatures, poor equipment choices, and bad preparation can all cause potentially perfect vegetables to come out of the oven mushy and disappointing. Fortunately, avoiding these mistakes is simple; all that is required is a little forethought.