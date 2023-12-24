It's Time To Start Sautéing Your Veggies Before Adding Them To Stew

Getting a hearty, homemade meal on the table on a busy weeknight can be tough. And if you're looking to make an easy beef stew, you wouldn't be alone in reading a typical recipe and thinking there's not enough time to both chop and sauté the vegetables. So instead, you take a shortcut, throwing the chopped veggies right into the pot uncooked with everything else, and hope for the best. The result is a lackluster stew — so you judge the recipe as a dud.

But the problem isn't with the recipe. The skipped step — sautéing vegetables and aromatics first — is a crucial one for most dishes like sauces, soups, stews, and chilis. If you only cook your vegetables in stock instead of sautéing them first, your vegetables won't cook at a temperature above 212 degrees Fahrenheit, as the liquid cannot get hotter than the boiling point. This stops certain chemical reactions from happening to your vegetables — reactions that help develop deeper or different flavor profiles in vegetables and aromatics like spices or pastes. Not sautéing your vegetables first will likely lead to an unbalanced stew that could have had much more flavor.