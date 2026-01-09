5 Costco Seafood Items That Are Seriously Worth It And 3 You Can Skip

Anyone who's ever shopped at Costco will know that it's not light on seafood. The store has a huge range of options from the briny deep to choose from, and offers a choice of frozen prepared seafood items, fresh fish, and a range of canned and preserved products. It's a seafood lover's paradise, but it also doesn't stick the landing every time. Costco's seafood items are, somewhat notoriously, a fairly mixed bag, and while there are several that you should snap up without thinking twice, there are also a few products that you should walk straight past.

The good news is that some of its best seafood items are sitting in its fresh section, and they balance excellent flavor with reasonable prices. Fish like walleye are frequently praised by customers, and also offer folks a slightly more interesting choice than standard tilapia or cod. Its frozen section also has a few winners in it, too, and its barramundi and wild Alaskan sockeye salmon are beloved by Costco regulars. Elsewhere, though, the store doesn't do too well, and some of its prepared refrigerated items, like its seafood gumbo and sushi trays, are pretty much the worst around. To figure out which seafood items were worth buying and which should be avoided, we looked at dozens upon dozens of customer reviews to figure out those that are favorites and those that are feared.