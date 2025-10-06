Costco's New Food Court Dessert Is Super Decadent And Less Than $3
Costco is constantly keeping its stores fresh with new products for customers to find. For instance, we deemed the Costco food court Frozen Strawberry Lemonade to be worth a try when the warehouse chain released it in June 2025. Now, the membership warehouse club has introduced a dessert item that's winning over sweet tooths everywhere: the Caramel Brownie Sundae.
This new menu item features Costco's soft-serve vanilla ice cream in a cup with just the right amount of salted caramel sauce drizzled on top (and slightly swirled in). The dessert is also topped with fudge-y brownie bites, which @costconewdeals wrote in an Instagram caption "are so soft and chocolatey and amazing with the ice cream!!" In another Instagram post, @costcobuys was excited to share that the Caramel Brownie Sundae is "seriously SO tasty!" You can see it on the menu in the video, and we think the picture totally does it justice. The treat is priced at just $2.99, which many Costco shoppers agree makes it one of the best food court additions in years.
How Costco's Caramel Brownie Sundae stacks up against its other desserts
On TikTok, a pair of Costco shoppers tried out the new Caramel Brownie Sundae and gave it 8 stars out of 10. Others on social media (like @mouthattack on Instagram) have even given the treat a full 10 stars out of 10.
Costco already has a couple of sundae options that are popular. When Daily Meal ranked the best items at the Costco food court, the regular chocolate and strawberry sundaes were in the top six. However, this Caramel Brownie Sundae is a more decadent treat. In addition to its salted caramel drizzle and delicious brownie bites, shoppers have noted that you can combine the vanilla and chocolate ice cream or even swap out the vanilla soft serve for chocolate if you want to maximize the cocoa in this dessert.
Costco's food court menu changes regularly, much to the dismay of some customers. For example, some Reddit users have named the Very Berry Sundae as one of the retired Costco food court items that should come back. While it may never return, perhaps they can find a new favorite in the Caramel Brownie Sundae.