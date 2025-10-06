Costco's New Food Court Dessert Is Super Decadent And Less Than $3

Costco is constantly keeping its stores fresh with new products for customers to find. For instance, we deemed the Costco food court Frozen Strawberry Lemonade to be worth a try when the warehouse chain released it in June 2025. Now, the membership warehouse club has introduced a dessert item that's winning over sweet tooths everywhere: the Caramel Brownie Sundae.

This new menu item features Costco's soft-serve vanilla ice cream in a cup with just the right amount of salted caramel sauce drizzled on top (and slightly swirled in). The dessert is also topped with fudge-y brownie bites, which @costconewdeals wrote in an Instagram caption "are so soft and chocolatey and amazing with the ice cream!!" In another Instagram post, @costcobuys was excited to share that the Caramel Brownie Sundae is "seriously SO tasty!" You can see it on the menu in the video, and we think the picture totally does it justice. The treat is priced at just $2.99, which many Costco shoppers agree makes it one of the best food court additions in years.