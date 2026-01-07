The Best Martha Stewart Tips To Declutter Your Kitchen

If you're the type of person who is constantly in your kitchen, preparing and cleaning up three meals a day, then you know just how easily things can start to get messy, cluttered, and chaotic. Kitchens are one of the most-used spaces in the majority of households, so it's important that functionality takes precedent over aesthetics. The expert of all things homemaking, Martha Stewart, believes an ideal kitchen doesn't have to be fancy. "Kitchens are workspaces! Practicality above all else," she told Frederic Magazine in a 2020 interview. Of course, the more organized you get, the more pleasing to the eye the space will naturally become.

However, finding perfect spots for all of the clutter is one of the hardest things to do when tidying up the kitchen. Not having enough storage space is the thing renovators most often regret when it comes to remodeling their kitchens, as Stewart has noted on her YouTube channel. It's important to take the time to organize your kitchen every few months in order to have a functioning space to cook in. Decluttering and finding creative storage solutions is key. Martha Stewart has more than a few tips to share on that front.