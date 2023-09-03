11 Best Gravy Boats You'll Want To Use All Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While sauces have long been a part of cooking, they grew in prominence after a great many were invented in France around the 1500s. The rise of sauced food was formally established when French chef Marie-Antoine Carême codified the four mother sauces that came to define the first wave of French haute cuisine. As the popularity of this cuisine spread across Europe and beyond, houses required vessels to store these sauces. As a result, gravy boats became an increasingly common sight on the West's dining tables.

People today might not get as much use from their gravy boats as their sauce-loving ancestors did, yet a good gravy boat remains an important component of modern tableware. Several things define a good gravy boat. It must be easy to use, durable, and retain heat well. Of course, aesthetics are important as is size; there is no point in having a gravy boat if it needs refilling after every pour.

The vast majority of us only use our gravy boats on special occasions, Thanksgiving being the prime example. We have taken it upon ourselves to change this by collating a selection of gravy boats that are so impressive you'll want to use them all year round.