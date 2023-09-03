11 Best Gravy Boats You'll Want To Use All Year
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While sauces have long been a part of cooking, they grew in prominence after a great many were invented in France around the 1500s. The rise of sauced food was formally established when French chef Marie-Antoine Carême codified the four mother sauces that came to define the first wave of French haute cuisine. As the popularity of this cuisine spread across Europe and beyond, houses required vessels to store these sauces. As a result, gravy boats became an increasingly common sight on the West's dining tables.
People today might not get as much use from their gravy boats as their sauce-loving ancestors did, yet a good gravy boat remains an important component of modern tableware. Several things define a good gravy boat. It must be easy to use, durable, and retain heat well. Of course, aesthetics are important as is size; there is no point in having a gravy boat if it needs refilling after every pour.
The vast majority of us only use our gravy boats on special occasions, Thanksgiving being the prime example. We have taken it upon ourselves to change this by collating a selection of gravy boats that are so impressive you'll want to use them all year round.
How we selected products
When researching the best gravy boats we studied both customer reviews and the general press. As a result, all the gravy boats on this list are popular products. Reviews also indicated how easy to use the gravy boats are. We have avoided gravy boats that are cumbersome, difficult to pour from, or too heavy to comfortably lift.
The reputation of the gravy boat's designers and manufacturers also played a role in whether we selected a product or not. Several items on this list come from renowned sculptors, designers, and makers who have a lifelong reputation for producing quality, beautiful items. Those who have less than stellar reputations have been left off the list.
Finally, we have selected gravy boats that range in price. This ensures that both those looking to splash some cash and people seeking a cheap dependable option can find an excellent gravy boat that suits their needs.
Best overall: Blue Rose Pottery Nature Gravy Boat
The best overall gravy boat comes from Blue Rose Pottery, an American brand that imports traditional homeware directly from Polish factories. The Blue Rose Nature Gravy Boat epitomizes the Polish homeware style with an eye-catching, colorful stamped design that is applied to the gravy boat manually during the manufacturing process.
Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, this gravy boat is practical. It has a well-formed spout that makes pouring the correct amount of sauce a simple task. A large base also stabilizes the gravy boat when it's not in use. Finally, it holds an impressive 2 cups worth of sauce; enough to serve approximately six people.
Purchase Blue Rose Pottery Nature Gravy Boat on Blue Rose Pottery from $42.50.
Best handmade gravy boat: Karen Dawn Curtis Ceramic Gravy Boat
One of the most striking gravy boats on this list comes from Weymouth, England, and is made by renowned ceramicist Karen Dawn Curtis. Curtis has developed a unique style that results in functional, artistic pieces as demonstrated by the beauty of this gravy boat.
High sides, a generous handle, and a small spout all make this gravy boat extremely easy to use. Yet, it is the appearance of the natural, ceramic exterior combined with a smooth, glazed interior that makes it a standout product; one that is sure to spark conversation.
Purchase Karen Dawn Curtis Ceramic Gravy Boat on Collagerie from $52.
Best with a saucer: HIC Hotel Gravy Sauce Boat with Saucer Stand
Many a tablecloth has been ruined by an errant drip of gravy. Thankfully, there are several gravy boats that come with saucers designed to catch such spillages. The best of these is the HIC Hotel Gravy Sauce Boat.
This gravy boat is s imple, white, and porcelain all of which ensure that it can fit seamlessly into any tableware set. The adjoining saucer is steeply rimmed, so collected spillages are in no danger of running onto the tablecloth.
Purchase HIC Hotel Gravy Sauce Boat at Walmart from $22.99 (usually $29.99).
Best with a ladle: Portmeirion Sophie Conran White Mini Sauce Jug and Ladle Set
While many like to pour their gravy, others prefer a more exact approach. This is where ladles come in. Not every gravy boat includes a ladle and many that do are all but useless. Numerous brands insist on designing gravy ladles like clumsy teaspoons.
Portmeirion's gravy boat and ladle set could not be more different from this norm. The ladle itself is well-formed with a long handle and deep bowl. This means only one or two ladleful's should suffice for a meal. Gravy can also be poured directly from the boat thanks to a well-designed spout. This set is designed by Sophie Conran who has created a host of award-winning homeware ranges. As a result, a high-quality finish is guaranteed.
Purchase Portmeirion Sophie Conran White Mini Sauce Jug and Ladle Set on Target from $31.99
Best statement piece: Cattin Porcellane Caterina Gravy Boat
Those seeking a show-stopping gravy boat should look no further than Cattin Porcellane's Caterina Gravy Boat. This luxurious, finely detailed gravy boat is a beauty, featuring great curves and tasteful, golden embellishment. It is not all about style, however. A sharp spout and ample handle make it a pleasure to pour from.
This gravy boat is handmade in Veneto by decorator Silvana Cattin and sculptor Maurizio Sergio Cortese using high-quality materials and traditional processes. Together they have designed and made a functional product of unrivaled aesthetics.
Purchase Cattin Porcellane Caterina Gravy Boat on Artemest from $475.
Best for those on a budget: Threshold Porcelain Gravy Boat
Some people just want a simple, affordable, and dependable gravy boat. For these individuals, we recommend Target's Threshold Porcelain Gravy Boat. This no-nonsense gravy boat is large, holding 2 ½ cups worth of sauce. In an effort to prevent this considerable amount from spilling out, the gravy boat has an ample base making it incredibly stable. A simple spout and handle complete the design.
With nearly 200 four or five-star reviews, the dependability of Threshold Porcelain Gravy Boat is guaranteed. Hundreds of reviewers have been impressed by how high-quality the product is. Many others boast about its simple elegance.
Purchase Threshold Porcelain Gravy Boat on Target from $6.00.
Best metal gravy boat: Match Gravy Boat
Metal gravy boats can give a table more of a classic feel. This is definitely the case if Match's Gravy Boat is used. Handmade from pewter by Italian artisans, this gravy boat is a study in traditional design complete with sweeping curves and an elegant handle.
Aside from being visually stunning, pewter is easy to care for and can be washed by hand. As an added bonus, Match will engrave each gravy boat with a name or message of the buyer's choice.
Purchase Match Gravy Boat on Match from $260.
Best ceramic gravy boat: Marin Gravy Boat
Ceramic is a popular material for making gravy boats thanks to the lovely shapes it can be coaxed into. Crate & Barrel has made the most of this, producing a stunning gravy boat with a low profile and beak-like spout. This angular, extended spout not only looks good, it ensures accurate, controlled pouring.
This gravy boat is on the smaller side, holding 1 ¼ cups. As such it is a perfect option for households with less than five people. At this price, it's a gravy boat that's difficult to beat.
Purchase Marin Gravy Boat on Crate & Barrel from $19.95.
Best luxury gravy boat: Versace Butterfly Garden Sauce Boat
Just as some individuals want a cheap and dependable gravy boat, others seek the most flamboyant, luxurious option. Thanks to Versace's ongoing collaboration with celebrated porcelain product manufacturer Rosenthal, the latter group is not short of options.
Our favorite from this collaboration is Versace's Butterfly Garden Sauce Boat, a stunningly decorated, well-shaped gravy boat and saucer set. The beautiful illustrations, unmistakably Versace in design, are laid upon high-quality, durable porcelain; a combination that oozes class. Holding 2 ¼ cups, this gravy boat is also practical and can be used for gatherings of most sizes.
Purchase Versace Butterfly Garden Sauce Boat on Biggs Ltd. from $875.00.
Best with a warmer: Norpro White Porcelain Gravy Sauce Serving Boat and Candle Heated Stand
A common problem faced when serving hot sauces is that they cool before everyone has had their fill; congealing, tepid gravy is nobody's idea of a good sauce. To stop this happening, Norpro has designed a gravy boat that includes a heated stand. All diners need to do is place a lit candle in the gap below the gravy boat. The heat of the flame ensures the gravy stays warm.
The boat itself is very generously shaped and holds 2 cups of sauce. A simple design and white porcelain finish make Nopro's gravy boat far superior to the chunky, electric-heated gravy boats made by other brands.
Purchase Norpro White Porcelain Gravy Sauce Serving Boat and Candle Heated Stand on Walmart from $33.33.
Best with a lid: Rorence Stainless Steel Double Insulated Gravy Boat
Instead of designing heating bases, some brands have built well-insulated gravy boats to keep sauces warm. Rorence Stainless Steel Double Insulated Gravy Boat is a prime example of this approach.
This gravy boat features a plastic lid and double insulated wall which keeps gravy warm for the entire duration of a meal. Thanks to the insulation, the gravy boat could even be used to keep sauces or other liquids cold, making it one of the most versatile gravy boats on the market.
Purchase Rorence Stainless Steel Double Insulated Gravy Boat on Rorence from $25.95 (usually $28.95).