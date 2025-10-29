Martha Stewart's Clever Way To Save Kitchen Cabinet Space

Kitchen space is always at a premium. No matter how much of it you have, it's never enough. That's why if you are trying to save on cabinet space, you might want to grab a page out of Martha Stewart's kitchen design book. Stewart has plenty of organizing tips to maximize kitchen space, and one that you might want to consider is how the media mogul shuns storing her pots and pans in cluttered cabinets and instead opts to hang them overhead from a ceiling rack. This approach will not only optimize her space, but it will also make cooking more efficient and save your cookware.

First, having a pot or pan within arm's reach is just downright convenient, not to mention, a hanging rack leaves more room for your other essential kitchen tools. But beyond space, this hack is also good for the longevity of your cookware. If you have frying pans and pots stacked a mile high, regardless of how neatly, you are bound to scratch one or two when you reach into a cabinet or drawer to pull one out. Hanging them from the ceiling or even on a rack on the wall eliminates this potential problem. Not to mention, they are less likely to suffer dings and dents when they get knocked around as you search for what you need.