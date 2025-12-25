10 Aldi Myths That No One Should Believe
Aldi has earned a reputation for being an affordable, no-frills shopping experience. And while you might think you already know all there is to know about the store, there are many misconceptions about this grocery store giant. Some of the myths surrounding the store come from unfamiliarity with the unconventional cost-cutting measures that Aldi uses to keep grocery prices low for its customers.
And many of these ideas have been perpetuated over the years by rumors, sensationalized headlines, and viral social media posts, but we're here to set the record straight. The idea that you have to pay to use a grocery cart, for example, is completely false. While it's true that Aldi has unique and occasionally quirky methods of operations, most of the myths surrounding the store have been definitively debunked and have a rather logical explanation behind them. Don't let rumors stop you from taking advantage of a convenient shopping experience with excellent deals and discounts on high-quality groceries and hidden gem snacks. Here are the 10 most common Aldi myths that you shouldn't believe.
Myth: You have to pay for a shopping cart
There's a common misconception around Aldi that you have to pay to use a shopping cart. The rumor started when customers noticed that you have to insert a quarter to unlock and retrieve the cart from the corral. However, the quarter acts as a small deposit to "rent" the cart for the time you're shopping, and when you return it, you get your quarter back.
This rental system is a win-win for Aldi as well as its customers. It helps the store avoid hiring extra staff to wrangle the carts, and those savings go right back to the customers in the form of more affordable groceries. Not to mention, it encourages customers to return their carts instead of leaving them haphazardly around the parking lot, where someone could potentially hit them with their car. Many Aldi shoppers actually appreciate the efficiency of the system and believe it's a small price to pay for more affordable groceries. One Aldi shopper on Facebook states, "The damage caused by wayward carts is ridiculous. I'll gladly pay the quarter."
Myth: It doesn't sell name-brand products
As a discount grocery store, you might assume that Aldi only sells store-brand products, as this is one of the main ways that Aldi keeps costs low for consumers. The store has several store brands, including Specialty Selected, Simply Nature, Earth Grown, and more, which offer more affordable versions of recognizable name-brand products. The store's inventory is made up of about 90% store-brand products, which is one of the secrets to its supply chain success; however, there are some name brands that line the shelves as well.
You can find recognizable brands, including Coca-Cola, Campbell's soup, and Hershey's chocolates. However, shoppers tend to prefer the more affordable store brands because the savings are the reason they shop at Aldi in the first place. A customer on Reddit wrote, "If I wanted name brand products and their pricing, I would go to another store. I do not shop at Aldi for that." Plus, you're not actually getting the best price on name-brand products at Aldi. For instance, a 12-pack of Coca-Cola cans costs $8.12 at Walmart compared to $8.75 at Aldi.
Myth: Aldi purposely sold horse meat in 2013
In 2013, a scandalous story broke that horse meat was found in lasagna, spaghetti, and other beef products that were sold at Aldi. Aldi recalled the impacted products, and the story that became known as "Horsegate" gained a lot of online attention, raising concern among customers regarding food safety and product authenticity. However, Aldi claims that it had no knowledge of the horsemeat contamination and felt betrayed by its supplier, Findus, for providing the contaminated meat.
As a spokesperson for Aldi explained in The Guardian, "This is completely unacceptable and like other affected companies, we feel angry and let down by our supplier. If the label says beef, our customers expect it to be beef. Suppliers are absolutely clear that they are required to meet our stringent specifications and that we do not tolerate any failure to do so." So, despite salacious headlines, Aldi did not purposefully sell horse meat to its customers and removed the beef products from shelves in accordance with food safety guidelines upon testing the products.
Myth: Aldi accepts coupons
Customers might assume that as a discount grocer, Aldi would be all about the coupons, when in fact, the opposite is true. The store rarely issues its own coupons, save for store openings and occasional special promotions. And it does not accept manufacturer coupons. This is simply because the store already negotiates with its suppliers to get the best possible deals on its products. To keep up with the best deals, you can visit its weekly ads page.
That being said, any Aldi coupons you come across on social media are not valid. The only online coupons that are legitimate are those through Instacart, with which the store has partnered since 2017. The coupons it does offer will be printed or mailed directly to you with a flyer. So, if you like cutting coupons, Aldi is not the place for you, but you can rest assured you're getting a much better price than most other grocery stores without the coupon clippings.
Myth: Aldi's wine is too cheap to be good
Shoppers may be understandably cautious when it comes to purchasing discount wine. After all, no one wants to wake up with a pounding headache after having one glass the night before. However, Aldi's affordable wine tends to receive praise from shoppers for its selection, price point, and taste. With bottles for as little as $5 and an assortment of reds, whites, and rosés, there is sure to be something to satisfy every wine drinker's tastes.
Customers on Reddit seem to enjoy the Winking Owl brand, which, for only $4.39 per bottle, can't be beat. A shopper on Facebook claims that in a blind taste test against the name brand La Marca, they found Aldi's prosecco to be tastier. And if you like a smooth red wine, another Facebook commenter claims she'd be proud to gift the Sailor's Reserve Port wine to a friend. One Redditor comments, "My budget is severe and our taste is aspirational," so these affordable Aldi wine brands fit the bill.
Myth: Aldi keeps regular grocery store hours
Lots of shoppers prefer to get their groceries in the morning before the workday. While it's nice to get your shopping out of the way early in the day, this might not be possible if you're going to Aldi. In comparison to most other grocery stores, Aldi has more limited hours. While hours vary by location, most stores do not open until 9:00 a.m., and they typically close between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.
Where other grocery stores may remain open for 16+ hours and, in some cases, 24 hours, Aldi keeps its window of operation shorter as a cost-cutting measure. With fewer hours, the store can save on wages and ultimately provide lower prices to its customers. In addition to shorter hours, the store is also closed on most major holidays, including New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. The trade-off of cheaper groceries is well worth it for many shoppers.
Myth: Aldi and Trader Joe's are sister companies
There's a huge misconception out there about the connection between Aldi and Trader Joe's, which has been exacerbated by sensationalized headlines over the years. However, other than a distant connection between owners and a similar discount grocery model, the stores have no real relation. Aldi was originally owned by two brothers, but they split it into two entirely different businesses in 1960, reportedly due to an argument over selling cigarettes.
The two entities were called Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord. Aldi Süd became the discount store that we have come to know as Aldi here in the U.S. Aldi Nord operates mainly in the UK but expanded operations into the U.S. when it bought Trader Joe's in the late '70s. The claim that Aldi and Trader Joe's are sister companies is false. Per Trader Joe's website, "Trader Joe's is owned by families that also own part of Aldi Nord. Trader Joe's and Aldi Nord operate independently. Trader Joe's has no business or ownership relationship with Aldi Sud (including Aldi U.S.)."
Myth: Longer sell-by dates mean low-quality meat
Some Aldi shoppers have shared concerns over the store's "use by" dates on some of its meat products. One shopper posted to Reddit, "I'm a bit 'hesitant' to trust these dates on Aldi's meat. For example my raw sausage links I bought have a use by date just shy of TWO WEEKS, and I've also seen my ground beef with 3 week long dates. Can someone explain how this is possible and why it's okay to trust them? ... I've never seen dates even close to this length at other supermarkets." However, the idea that Aldi's meat is lower quality or potentially spoiled due to these longer dates is a myth.
Rather, Aldi is able to have longer "use by" or "best by" dates because of the way it packages the meats. The store uses modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), which balances the oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen within the package to keep the meat fresher for longer. The process helps to reduce food waste because it extends the shelf life of products.
Myth: Aldi dupes are not as good as name-brand products
Name brands are celebrated for their familiar look, taste, and feel, which is also why they can be sold at a higher price point. While some shoppers are loyal to the brands they know and love, some store brand products are just as good, if not better than their popular counterparts. And they're typically significantly less expensive. Aldi carries several name-brand dupes through its store brands that customers have come to crave.
Some Aldi shoppers actually prefer the discount Pop-Tarts to the real thing, claiming on Reddit, "Aldi's poptarts are so much better! I'll never buy the brand name ones again. More frosting, softer filling. Just better all around." Aldi snacks also tend to get praised online, including Stackerz (off-brand Pringles), Cheddar Turtles (off-brand Goldfish), and breakfast bars (off-brand for Nutrigrain). Not to mention, the Aldi product of the year for 2025 was a dupe for the popular Poppi sodas. All this to say, higher price tags and brand recognition do not always mean better! Plus, Aldi carries several delicious items that customers claim taste homemade.
Myth: The produce is never fresh
It's true that Aldi produce gets mixed reviews online, with some customers claiming that the fruits and veggies tend to be moldy or go bad rapidly after purchase. However, the idea that you can't get good produce here is a total misconception. In fact, some customers claim that they've never once had an issue. One Facebook commenter states, "I haven't had any issues at all with produce. I've been an Aldi shopper for over 40 years. I would NEVER buy produce from Walmart..." You might even be able to spot some luxurious fruits on Aldi shelves, such as Amarena Fabbri cherries.
Customers recommend inspecting produce closely to ensure it's fresh in the store and then storing it properly to elongate the shelf life when you bring it home. When stored in the fridge, some produce can last a good two weeks without growing moldy. Aldi does source some of its produce from local farmers to help ensure the freshest product possible. However, like any other grocery store, produce can vary widely, depending on shelf life, location, storage, etc., so it's a good idea to inspect closely before purchasing.