13 Of The Most Underrated Aldi Products
As a person constantly on the hunt for good products that are priced fairly and on the healthier side, I know how challenging it can be to secure awesome food finds. Thankfully, Aldi is right around the corner, and it has become a go-to in my shopping routine to find not only different and exciting products, but also options with better ingredients; bonus points for the many gluten- and dairy-free discoveries. If this supermarket chain is already a household favorite, then you've likely seen a few of these products. I'm here to give you the full breakdown of some underrated products that you should definitely reach for and exactly why they stand out and always have a place on my shopping list.
Some of these items are affordable and tasty, while others are healthier and are what I'd consider dupes for more expensive brands and items. You'll find gluten-free goods that hit all the marks, some versatile items that you should always have on hand, and some tips for using certain products in unexpected ways. I can personally attest to each and every one of these products and although you may have already heard of some of these tasty treats, they just don't get enough attention in my book.
1. Savoritz Everything Almond Flour Crackers
If you grew up on cheese and crackers as an after-school snack, or simply love to graze over an elegant charcuterie board, you're going to love this gluten-free cracker option at Aldi. Aldi's Savoritz crackers are frequently compared with Ritz and can often be interchangeable. However, Savoritz's Everything Almond Flour crackers stand out because they are crafted with almond flour, which is a good source of nutrients and vitamins, such as magnesium. For example, 100 grams of almond flour has approximately 271 milligrams of magnesium, while 100 grams of white flour contains only a measly 22 milligrams.
Savoritz Almond Flour Crackers are a hearty snack to bring to any table because the texture, flavor, and versatility are all there. The almond flour offers a delectable nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with cheese and cured meats, but is not too overwhelming as to be able to enjoy them on their own. They are also sturdy enough to enjoy with dips, such as creamy spinach artichoke dip or yogurt mint dip. A combo that I love to bring to any gathering is Savoritz Everything Almond Flour Crackers and Cedar Food's Garlic & Chive Feta Dip. A pro tip for this product — and another reason I always reach for them — is that they can easily be tossed in the blender and used as gluten-free bread crumbs. The flavor and texture work perfectly.
2. Simply Nature Broccoli Bites
These are a no-brainer for picky eaters, but they're also an excellent, easy addition to your lunch at the office or even on a road trip. The next time you feel yourself hesitating to load up on another bag of chicken nuggets, instead grab a box of Simply Nature Broccoli Bites for you or your little ones. These are easy to store in your freezer and you can whip them up in the air fryer, making it a quick snack or meal. What's more? They're made with a combination of simple, clean ingredients: just broccoli, potatoes, onions, and a few seasonings.
While these have fun shapes, it doesn't mean adults can't enjoy them too. A warm veggie bite like these go nicely on the side of a soup or salad to spruce up your meal time without the added effort. If you're craving a hot lunch but don't have the time to make a gourmet meal, a few of these around midday are the perfect pick-me-up. A personal recommendation of mine is to prep them when you're going on a road trip or if you're embarking on an extra busy day. You can simply heat them up in the morning, wrap them in aluminum foil and then stick them in a thermos. You've got a hot, easy-to-eat snack for the road. For an upgraded version, dunk them in your favorite sauce.
3. Park Street Deli Classic Chicken Salad
Park Street Deli Classic Chicken Salad is another product that you may have spotted at Aldi, but never actually purchased. After one bite of this creamy chicken salad, it will be a new go-to. I like this item because it serves as a filling and satisfying snack or lunch that doesn't take any preparation. Simply grab a container of this chicken salad and a bag of pretzels and you're off to the races. The best part? This product costs about six dollars, and you can't beat that for a bit of flavor and protein. Just a third of a cup contains 9 grams of protein to help get you through that midday lull.
This chicken salad is both easy and affordable to have on hand. However, take it to the next level and use it to upgrade your other meals as well. I recommend spooning this over some iceberg lettuce. Sprinkle on some cherry tomatoes and a few sliced cucumbers and you've got a hearty salad that will fill you up any time of the day.
4. Clancy's Original Pretzel Slims
Boring pretzels are a thing of the past. Why not opt for a crispier version with just as much flavor? Clancy's Original Pretzel Slims replace regular pretzels every time in my house. This option at Aldi is a great alternative to the popular Pretzel Crisps, which are a bit more expensive and not always available. A bag of Pretzel Slims at Aldi is about $2 for 8 ounces. In comparison, Pretzel Crisps by Snack Factory are about $3 for just five ounces.
You'll also love the texture, which is crisp but not too crumbly. These pretzels are sturdy enough to serve as a cracker and offer up the ultimate snack-worthy bite. I love adding a slice of cucumber and a swipe of cream cheese to create the perfect snack that won't fall apart in my hand and is anything but boring. Sprinkle on some dill or a pinch of salt and lime for a special extra touch. Bring this to any gathering and you'll be the hit of the party.
5. Oh Snap! Dilly Bites
Do you love a tasty, crunchy pickle at lunch time? Did you know that many popular pickle brands incorporate yellow food dye to make the color of the cucumbers more eye-catching and appealing? Thankfully, Aldi stocks Oh Snap! Dilly Bites, and this brand doesn't include yellow 5. Food coloring is considered safe by the Food and Drug Administration; however, it's also been linked to hyperactivity in children, cancer, and more. Oh Snap! includes natural turmeric, a common household seasoning, to give the pickles a nice pop of color and only non-GMO cucumbers are used. These are just a few reasons why I feel this product doesn't get the props it deserves.
In addition to being a slightly healthier option to reach for, these are an unforgettable snack. They're so easy to just grab and be on your way. A perfect crunchy texture can carry this product all on its own, but it's also so simple to pair them with a sandwich or a bowl of tuna.
6. Burman's Hot Sauce
Add some flavor to nearly every meal with Burman's Hot Sauce. It's the kind of product you want to carry around in your back pocket for those desperate times when you're having a bland lunch. This is yet another product that I always like to have on hand in my kitchen. It's full of bold, intense flavors, but it's made simply with clean ingredients. The label only has five ingredients, which means they aren't trying to sneak in any additives or fillers. As a final bonus, the jar is less than $2 for a 12-ounce jar.
This little bottle packs a punch and makes it easy to add spice and flavor to most dishes. My favorite way to use Burman's Hot Sauce is sprinkled over some fluffy scrambled eggs. It also serves as the perfect sauce when I'm whipping up some spicy cauliflower buffalo bites. Of course, it also pairs perfectly with crispy fried chicken, or you can use it to spice up your spicy black bean soup recipes or go the extra mile when making an enviable seven-layer dip.
7. Grillo's Pickle De Gallo
Grillo's is my all-time favorite brand of pickles, so I make a point to always keep an eye out for their recognizable label. This is yet another company that offers a product that not only tastes amazing, but it is also made with simple, clean ingredients. Grillo's Pickle De Gallo also stands out among other products as just being utterly unique. Pickle De Gallo is made with finely-diced pickles, onions, and bell peppers, and the zesty, tangy flavor can instantly upgrade so many recipes with little to no added effort.
With this product, you can keep it extremely simple with potato or tortilla chips for an exciting snack. However, if you love taking a product to another level, try adding a few spoonfuls of this over your hotdog in place of relish or on top of crispy, crunchy fish tacos in place of tartar sauce. Another option is to use Pickle de Gallo to add some moisture and flavor to pasta salads or a creamy potato salad. My final pro tip is to mix a spoonful into your deviled eggs as filling or spoon it on top of deviled eggs to serve as a tasty garnish.
8. Pop & Bottle Vanilla Cold Brew Oat Milk Latte w/Collagen
The next time you'd like to buy yourself a little treat, skip Starbucks and Target, and instead, grab a Pop & Bottle Vanilla Oat Milk Latte w/Collagen from Aldi. At about $3 each, this simple can won't feel too extravagant but it will definitely satisfy. Everything about this drink feels glamorous and it hits every mark. Not only is the packaging clean and beautiful, but the drink is made without dairy, contains no refined sugar, gives you a caffeine boost, and has added collagen. Food is medicine after all, and I go crazy for a product that tastes good and has added benefits. Collagen is an important protein throughout our bodies that helps replace those dry, dead skin cells and gives our skin that young, elastic look and feel.
Just a few sips of this and your day gets a bit brighter. The creamy, thick texture is what really earns this product more attention, as most products made with oat milk have a water-like consistency. The taste of the coffee is rich with a delicate, fresh vanilla flavor that is subtle but tastes high quality. With basic, natural ingredients on the label and amazing flavors, this is a drink you can feel good about. Plus, if you're going to have a latte, why not make it one that's good for your hair and nails?
9. Chomps Grass-Fed Original Beef Stick
The pros of this grab-and-go snack are seemingly endless. Even though Chomps Grass-Fed Original Beef Sticks are slightly more expensive than traditional Slim Jims and other types of jerky, they're worth it. Slim Jims are made with sodium nitrate, which has been linked to cancer, and just a single serving contains about 30% of your recommended daily sodium. The flavor and superior ingredients convince me to spend the extra few dollars every single time I shop at Aldi. The competition simply cannot compare to the grass-fed beef and 9 grams of protein in one serving.
Jerky and beef sticks have long been a go-to snack for me. They give me a boost of energy and are more filling than a bag of chips, but still have that salty, satisfying taste that I am often craving. This brand is underrated because of how much higher the quality is compared to others, which are frequently just packed with chemicals and additives. Chomps Grass-Fed Original Beef Sticks are also gluten-free and a single stick is still under $3, which I can get on board with.
10. Brekki Dark Chocolate, Ready-to-eat Oats
Dessert for breakfast and it's only $2? I think yes. Opening my fridge and finding a pack of Brekki ready-to-eat oats always brings a smile to my face, because I know my morning just got a whole lot easier. This product is quite literally ready to eat, which means you don't have to mess with a bunch of mason jars or overnight prepping. There's no need for a mad dash in the morning, because a simple, filling breakfast is as easy as peeling back the cover and diving in.
Although there are other flavors available, the dark chocolate oats are decadent and creamy, with a rich taste that satisfies my taste buds and sweet tooth. The main ingredients are almond milk and rolled oats, which means it's a gluten-free and dairy-free choice. The added chia and flax seeds are subtle, yet the perfect added bonus so I can feel like my breakfast is really fueling me for the day.
11. Friendly Farms Non-Dairy Coconut Whipped Topping
This product is perfect when you're craving something with a bit of sugar. A can of Friendly Farms Non-Dairy Coconut Whipped Topping is a satisfying alternative to traditional whipped cream that can upgrade any late-night snack or be a simple pick-me-up all on its own. The whipped topping offers a swirl of creamy goodness, and the added coconut flavor pairs nicely with most desserts. In addition, the use of coconut cream and lack of dairy really sells it for me. The texture is smooth and delectable and another added bonus is that it's under $3 at Aldi.
To enjoy, simply swirl some of this onto a spoon — it's that good. I also recommend adding it to a warm brownie, on top of some ice cream, in between two cookies, as a topping to your coffee or hot chocolate, or on top of some fresh fruit. This product is a throwback to simpler times and is bound to brighten your day.
12. VitaLife Ginger Awakening Kombucha
Kombucha really had its moment in the sun recently and was being hailed as a magic elixir on social media. But the brand I grab at Aldi goes way beyond viral trends and 15 minutes of fame. VitaLife Ginger Awakening Kombucha is refreshing, delicious, and packed with healthy ingredients that treat our guts the way they deserve to be treated. If you're someone who always needs a beverage on hand — and prefer something with a bit of substance — grab yourself a chilled bottle.
With this drink, it's all about the ginger; the spicy tang of ginger instantly makes me feel better. Kombucha is made from fermented tea, so there's a bit of caffeine, which often gives me a boost, especially in the mid-afternoon when the slump is starting to hit. However, it's also full of probiotic cultures, which means it can be beneficial for your digestion. A bottle of this has a price tag that's under $3, so it can be an inexpensive alternative to your energy drink.
13. Perfect Snacks Peanut Butter Protein Bar
Grab one, two, or three of these the next time you're at Aldi — or if you're like me, just toss the whole box into the cart. Perfect Bars are multifaceted in my life; they serve as a great source of protein with 12 grams in just one bar, and are a satisfying snack. This particular item makes the list of underrated products because of how it stands up against the many other protein bars on the market. Other brands tend to sound really appealing, with high amounts of protein and tempting flavors, such as birthday cake or cotton candy, but the flavors just don't do it for me. In addition, the competition often has that chalky texture or a strange aftertaste from artificial sweeteners. That's where Perfect Bars come in.
I often find myself reaching for a Perfect Bar when I'm craving something sweet but don't want to indulge in too much sugar. However, this product is practically a dessert, thanks to the true peanut butter and honey taste. The flavor is rich and sweet without being overwhelming, and it's made with clean, healthy ingredients, such as various nut butters, flaxseed oil, and rice protein. Trust me, they outshine just about every other protein bar available.