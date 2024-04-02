April Aldi Finds Perfect For Your Sweet Tooth

April is a particular challenge for many: Tornado season is hitting the central Midwest, it's still snowing in the northern states and the mountains, and it's raining a lot pretty much everywhere — even the Southwest. When life gives you April showers, it's best to get through it with a sweet treat. Luckily, Aldi is rolling out a whole slew of Aldi Finds throughout April that will satisfy your sweet tooth at a great price. There are cookies, crispy rice treats, sweet pretzels and protein bars, ice cream, and more to satisfy any sweet cravings and ward off the gloomy April blues.

Just like March's selection of sweet Aldi Finds, these April Finds will hit many Aldi's shelves on Wednesdays throughout the month. Other stores put new Finds on shelves on Sundays, so it's important to know which day your local Aldi stocks its new Finds. Because they're all limited, if it's gone from shelves, it's gone until they decide to bring it back. If you miss your chance, it's likely you won't see that treat again for a year — though very occasionally, Aldi saves disappointed shoppers and restocks a Find at a later date. Still, it's best to plan your Aldi shopping trip by the release date and grab these April Finds ASAP, just in case!