April Aldi Finds Perfect For Your Sweet Tooth
April is a particular challenge for many: Tornado season is hitting the central Midwest, it's still snowing in the northern states and the mountains, and it's raining a lot pretty much everywhere — even the Southwest. When life gives you April showers, it's best to get through it with a sweet treat. Luckily, Aldi is rolling out a whole slew of Aldi Finds throughout April that will satisfy your sweet tooth at a great price. There are cookies, crispy rice treats, sweet pretzels and protein bars, ice cream, and more to satisfy any sweet cravings and ward off the gloomy April blues.
Just like March's selection of sweet Aldi Finds, these April Finds will hit many Aldi's shelves on Wednesdays throughout the month. Other stores put new Finds on shelves on Sundays, so it's important to know which day your local Aldi stocks its new Finds. Because they're all limited, if it's gone from shelves, it's gone until they decide to bring it back. If you miss your chance, it's likely you won't see that treat again for a year — though very occasionally, Aldi saves disappointed shoppers and restocks a Find at a later date. Still, it's best to plan your Aldi shopping trip by the release date and grab these April Finds ASAP, just in case!
Millville Rainbow Crispy Rice Treats
April showers might bring May flowers, but they may also bring rainbows. Although Millville Crispy Marshmallow Bars are a staple product at the store, Aldi shoppers can treat themselves to this special version with rainbow colored candy-covered chocolates starting April 3. The Millville Crispy Rice Treats have divided the internet, with some shoppers who can't get enough and others who can't get far enough away. Whether you're someone who loves them or wants to see what the fuss is about, you'll be able to pick up a pack of eight for $2.79.
Clancy's Milk Chocolate Covered Toffee Pretzels
If you like a salty and sweet snack, the Milk Chocolate Covered Toffee Pretzels from Aldi's snack brand Clancy's are coming back on April 3. These pretzel twists are covered in pure milk chocolate and then sprinkled with crushed toffee pieces. They come in bags of 6.5 ounces for $2.99.
These pretzels are much less divisive than the Millville Crispy Rice Treats, with the general consensus being that they're delicious. The only real complaint has been that the toffee bits may fall off the pretzels, leaving you with a bag of milk chocolate-covered pretzels and toffee dust at the bottom of the bag.
Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars
There's nothing like the nostalgia of an ice cream bar on a popsicle stick. Though the Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Bars are always available at Aldi, the premium almond variety is a special treat that only comes around in seasonal Aldi Finds. (They're Aldi's answer to the classic Häagen-Dazs and Kirkland ice cream bars that have been accused of shrinkflation.)
This box of 3 bars features rich vanilla ice cream dipped in Belgian milk chocolate and topped with roasted almond pieces. The chocolate carries a seal from the Rainforest Alliance, certifying that Aldi's chocolate was produced to the ethical and sustainability standards of the Rainforest Alliance. It will be available April 3 at $3.79 per box.
Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Thumbprint
Speaking of nostalgia, chocolate thumbprint cookies are a favorite homemade sweet treat. If you don't have time to make a batch of your own, Aldi will be stocking boxes of them on April 3. The bite-sized, soft chocolate chip cookies are topped with chocolate fudge icing. They're peanut- and tree nut-free! Each box contains 18 thumbprint cookies and sells for $3.49.
Elevation Mini High Protein Bars
Getting enough protein can be a lot more fun than chicken breasts and cottage cheese — just grab a box of Elevation Mini High Protein Bars from Aldi starting April 10. They're being released in two varieties: Lemon and Birthday Cake. Whether you need a bright and sunny protein boost or a rainbow sprinkle celebration for the personal record you just broke at the gym, each mini bar is an extra 10 grams of protein. Each box contains 10 bars and costs $7.99.
Choceur Choco Changer Milk or Dark Chocolate Bar
Chocoholics have three chocolate bars to look forward to at Aldi on April 10: Dark Chocolate with Salty Fudge and Almonds, Milk Chocolate with Nougat Honeycomb and Sea Salt, and Milk Chocolate with Brownie and Salted Caramel. These five-ounce chocolate bars will cost Aldi shoppers $2.49 a piece.
As with Aldi's other chocolate offerings, these Choco Changer chocolate bars are made from sustainably and ethically sourced cocoa. They're all certified Fair Trade and made with Tony's Open Chain standards, with the goal of ending exploitation in cocoa with transparency, livable income for farmers, and ending child and illegal labor in cocoa.
Specially Selected Vanilla Almond or Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Aldi's Specially Selected brand ice cream is super-premium, which means it has very low overrun (not a lot of air whipped in) and a high fat content. That makes it especially decadent and creamy. There are two April Aldi Finds flavors coming out on April 10 for $2.99 per pint. Their Vanilla Chocolate Almond is a vanilla ice cream base mixed with chocolate-covered almonds, and the Chocolate Peanut Butter is a chocolate ice cream base with swirls of peanut butter.
Sundae Shoppe Oat Milk Fruit Bars
The Sundae Shoppe Oat Milk Fruit Bars are nondairy and chock full of real fruit. No artificial flavors here. The blueberry flavor is a popsicle made with oat milk and is 19% blueberries. The banana flavor, also made with oatmilk, is 11% banana puree. Each box contains four popsicles. They'll be available on April 17 for $3.39 per box.
Specially Selected Luxury Belgian Cookie Gift Box
When you make it through April, you'll deserve to really treat yourself with something special. Luckily, Aldi is rounding out the month with a Specially Selected Luxury Belgian Cookie Gift Box on April 24. The box contains six different kinds of cookies (and has a few of each) for $7.99.
The Mignardise Vanillais is two cookies with a vanilla cream center covered in a belt of white chocolate, and the Mignardise Café Noir has a coffee center with a belt of dark chocolate. The Ganache Caramel is a crunchy cookie filled with caramel and dipped in milk chocolate, and the Ganache Noisette is a crunchy cookie with hazelnuts and milk chocolate. The Perle Noir features a chocolate cream from Ghana on a thin cookie and covered in dark chocolate, while the Perle Blanche features vanilla cream and white chocolate.