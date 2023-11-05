The Clever Microwave Tip You Need To Cook Food Evenly Every Time

Microwaving food is such a simple task that it's easy to assume there isn't any science or strategy to it. If you're microwaving your dinner instead of heating it on a stove, it usually means you're preparing it the quick and easy way. But even if you're just warming up leftovers, if you find that your dinner's edges are hot while the middle is still ice cold, you might not be reheating your dish evenly. Consider leaving your food on the edge of the microwave plate instead of the center.

There is a hard science as to why this works, but the short version is that microwaves use microwave radiation to vibrate water molecules in the food, and these vibrating molecules expel heat, which spreads across the food. But often, especially in older models, the microwave field is weaker in certain parts of the oven, which means your microwave will have hotter and colder spots. Often, this colder spot is in the middle, although it varies by microwave. Pushing your food to the carousel's edge gives it a better chance of finding these hot spots and being hit by more radiation. This helps it heat more evenly.