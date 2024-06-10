The Simple Tip For Reheating Leftover Pasta Dishes In The Microwave

There's no comfort meal quite like a hearty bowl of pasta. Combining rich sauce with noodles — no matter their shape — is a great dinner route to take. But if you're only cooking for yourself (or a small number of people), don't think you should cut down your sauce recipe. Whether you're taking the quick-and-easy route with jarred sauce or simmering a sauce you made from scratch for hours on end, it's best to make a larger batch to enjoy in the days to come. But this extra sauce will also come in handy when you go to reheat your leftover pasta.

Pasta sauces, especially tomato-based ones, fare well when frozen or stored in the refrigerator. So, if you keep a bit of your prepared sauce on the side stored in a separate container, you can add some of it to the leftover pasta before putting it in the microwave. Any dried-out bits of pasta will be readily revived by the extra sauce, making for a more moist, appetizing texture so it can taste almost as fresh as when you made it on day one. And if you want to get fancy, you can even add a new ingredient to revive the leftover sauce.